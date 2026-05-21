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Debbie Wulfhorst's avatar
Debbie Wulfhorst
1d

How much do you use per load?

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
1d

I make my own. I dry out Zote bar and blend to a fine powder and add/mix in with borax and soda powder. I tryed the liquid soap. Too messy for me.

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