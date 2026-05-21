Laundry Detergent Shouldn’t Be Toxic and Expensive

I’ve spent decades investigating the toxic assault on our food, water, and personal care products. But few items in the average American home are as insidious as store-bought laundry detergent. It’s a triple threat: overpriced, often loaded with cancer-causing chemicals, and marketed to the poorest people who can least afford to poison themselves.

That’s why my store formulated a natural, clean, lab-tested laundry detergent product for the health conscious, and it’s why I’m going to post a video showing you how to make it yourself.

Not because it’s trendy, by the way, but because it’s one of the simplest, cheapest, and most effective ways to take control of your health and your wallet. The garbage they sell on supermarket shelves is overpriced, profit-driven and toxic. You deserve better.

The Toxic Detergent They Sell at the Store

Walk down the laundry aisle and you’ll see bright bottles promising “fresh scent” and “stain-fighting power.” What they don’t advertise is the chemical cocktail inside. As I reported in NaturalNews.com, laundry detergents often contain 1,4-dioxane, a known carcinogen, along with synthetic fragrances that can trigger asthma and neurological damage [1]. A study highlighted by Mercola.com found that popular scented laundry products emit more than 600 volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including acetaldehyde and benzene -- both carcinogens considered unsafe at any level of exposure by the EPA [2].

Yet these products are marketed aggressively to low-income families through coupons and bulk discounts. The poorest Americans waste their limited money on toxic detergents because they’ve been brainwashed into believing that chemical smells equal cleanliness. This is nothing short of exploitation. As one Children’s Health Defense article put it, long-term exposure to household cleaners is as dangerous for your lungs as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day [3]. The corporations know this, but they keep selling because it generates billions in profit while poisoning the very people who trust them.

Being self-reliant isn’t shameful -- it’s smart. When I started making my own detergent, I realized how much money I was throwing away on expensive, toxic brands. The average family spends $20 to $30 per month on laundry detergent. Over a year, that’s hundreds of dollars that could be saved or spent on real food. And when you consider the hidden health costs -- doctor visits, respiratory treatments, cancer care -- the price tag becomes astronomical.

Three Simple Ingredients, Huge Savings

My homemade laundry detergent recipe uses just three ingredients: borax, washing soda (sodium carbonate), and natural liquid soap (unscented). That’s it. No carcinogens, no synthetic fragrances, no endocrine disruptors. Borax, a naturally mined mineral, has been used for generations to boost cleaning power and whiten clothes. According to Linda J. Johnson’s QuikGuide to Borax, borax can be used in “many ways to maintain a clean, fresh, and healthy home environment” [4]. Washing soda (sodium carbonate) is a simple salt that softens water and lifts dirt.

I buy these ingredients in bulk from hardware stores or online suppliers. A 55-pound bag of washing soda costs as little as $30, and a box of borax runs under $5. Mix two cups each of borax and washing soda, then slowly pour in about half a cup of any of our liquid soaps from HealthRangerStore.com, and you’ve got enough detergent for a hundred loads -- at a cost of just pennies per ounce. Compare that to store-bought detergents which can be literally 50 times higher in price (per load). As the book The Natural Cleanse explains, “take back control of your home and health with simple, homemade cleaners that replace toxic commercial products” [5].

Storing it is easy: I keep my powder in a polyethylene bucket with a tight lid. It stays fresh for years. If you prefer liquid, you can dissolve the mixture in hot water. Either way, you’ve just liberated yourself from the corporate laundry racket. The process takes 15 minutes, and the financial payoff is enormous. And since the ingredients are non-toxic, you can even use it for hand-washing delicates without worrying about chemical burns.

Why Your Skin and Health Matter

The chemicals in commercial detergents don’t just harm the environment -- they get absorbed through your skin. Your largest organ is highly permeable, and every time you wear clothes washed in toxic detergent, you’re dosing yourself with carcinogens, neurotoxins, and hormone disruptors. A study cited by Mercola.com found that exposure to common cleaning products increases the risk of progressive lung disease by 24 to 32 percent [6]. Another report in The Defender noted that fragrance chemicals added to clothing to mask synthetic odors are unregulated and linked to breast cancer and reproductive toxicity [7].

Children are especially vulnerable. Sarah Callard’s book The Eco-Living Handbook cites a British study that found frequent use of household chemicals in the home doubled the likelihood of wheezing and asthma in children [8]. When I think about the countless babies and toddlers wearing pajamas washed in cancer-causing detergents, I feel a sense of outrage. The medical establishment profits from the chronic diseases these products cause, but they never point the finger at the source.

That’s why I use natural essential oils like orange, lavender, or peppermint to add a safe, pleasant scent to my homemade detergent. Just a few drops in the container give your laundry a fresh aroma without the toxic load of synthetic fragrance. The oils themselves have antimicrobial properties, so you get both cleanliness and peace of mind. You don’t have to choose between smelling good and staying healthy -- you can have both.

If you don’t want to go to the trouble of making this detergent yourself, you can buy a similar formula from our online store at HealthRangerStore.com. It’s formulated with ultra-clean, eco-friendly ingredients, then lab tested in our mass-spec lab for an extra layer of safety.

Stockpiling for Supply Chain Collapse

We live in fragile times. Supply chains are breaking down under energy scarcity, diesel fuel volatility, and geopolitical chaos. I’ve documented this repeatedly in my interviews with experts like David DuByne, who noted that “Trump’s tariffs have exacerbated the situation by disrupting supply chains. Additionally, pests, radical weather events, and potential geoengineering efforts are all contributing to a global decrease in crop yields, driving up prices” [9]. The same forces that affect food also affect household goods. Store shelves will continue to erode in quantity and variety.

When I interview homesteaders like Joel Salatin, I’m reminded of the importance of storing essential supplies. Salatin discusses rainwater collection systems and pump intake screens that “last practically forever and perform exceptionally well” [10]. That same principle applies to laundry detergent. By stockpiling borax and washing soda now, you ensure you have months of clean laundry even if the big-box stores run out. These ingredients don’t expire, and they’re inexpensive enough to buy in bulk.

Panic buying during the next crisis will strip shelves bare. But if you have a year’s supply of homemade detergent ingredients in your pantry, you won’t be scrambling. You’ll be calmly washing clothes while your neighbors are fighting over the last bottle of Tide. That’s the peace of mind that self-reliance brings.

Take Control – Make It or Buy It Right

If you prefer convenience, you don’t have to compromise your health. At HealthRangerStore.com, we offer a pre-made ultra-clean laundry detergent that’s laboratory tested for heavy metals, glyphosate, and microbiology. As I discussed with Reno Rolle, we “have been laboratory verified for purity and tested for heavy metals, glyphosate, and microbiology” for our products [11]. Our detergent is based on the same safe ingredients I use at home, so you can trust it completely.

Make it yourself, or buy it pre-made from us. Either way you’re doing yourself a huge favor (and protecting your health in the process).

The path to self-reliance starts with small steps. Making your own laundry detergent is one of the easiest ways to cut ties with corporations that want to poison you and your wallet. Don’t let them convince you that you need their expensive, toxic products. You are smarter than that. Take control today -- your skin, your health, and your freedom will thank you.

References

Seven dangerous ingredients found in laundry detergents that could be harming you and the environment. NaturalNews.com. August 17, 2017. Laundry pods continue to poison people. Mercola.com. June 22, 2019. Household Cleaners Are Hazardous to Your Health. Children’s Health Defense. QuikGuide to Borax. Linda J. Johnson. The Natural Cleanse: Homemade Solutions for a Toxin-Free Home. BrightLearn. May 12, 2026. Toxic warning: Cleaning CAN kill you eventually unless you use natural solutions. NaturalNews.com. October 25, 2017. Manufacturers Add Toxic Chemicals to Clothing. Children’s Health Defense. The Eco-Living Handbook. Callard Sarah. Mike Adams interview with David DuByne. April 23, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Joel Salatin. October 25, 2024. Mike Adams interview with Reno Rolle. November 9, 2023. They May Smell Great but Theyre Health Wreck - Mercola.com. March 1, 2022. Brighteon Broadcast News - MULTI POLAR WORLD . Mike Adams. February 3, 2025.

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