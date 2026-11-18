On today’s broadcast, the host questions the official explanations for a recent wave of infrastructure failures, including a Microsoft Outlook outage, an FAA nationwide ground stop, widespread banking disruptions, and a United Airlines communications failure. He argues that the explanations offered by Microsoft, the FAA, J.P. Morgan Chase, and United Airlines are vague and implausible, and he notes that in every case the companies or agencies involved stated that the incidents were not caused by AI and not the result of a cyber attack. According to the host, Microsoft attributed its outage to a specific server health component and a network capacity upgrade, while the FAA traced its ground stop to a new router installed by contractor L3Harris Technologies in Arkansas that allegedly flooded other routers with data. The host further reports that J.P. Morgan Chase described its issue as a software bug in an on-premise hardware system and denied it was systemic, even though other banks and the Zelle transfer system also experienced failures. He contends that the FAA’s explanation is especially unconvincing, noting that one router in Arkansas could not plausibly take down radar and pilot communications nationwide, and he characterizes the device described as functioning like an internal cyber bomb rather than an ordinary router. The host also notes that L3Harris is the sixth largest U.S. defense contractor, has maintained the FAA’s communications network for over two decades, and reportedly holds a $42 billion contract backlog with the U.S. government, much of which he says has not been funded.

The host then presents three possible explanations for the failures, while acknowledging that he cannot determine which is most likely and that no hard evidence confirms any of them. First, he raises the possibility that Israel carried out the incidents to pressure President Trump into supporting another attack on Iran, arguing that U.S. corporations and media would have an incentive to conceal Israeli involvement, though he concedes this theory lacks proof. Second, he suggests the failures may stem from incompetence and the unmaintainable complexity of legacy systems, citing Fortran code used across aerospace, defense, and scientific institutions and claiming that few remaining workers understand such systems. Third, he describes a theory that the outages are deliberate fear operations intended to push Americans toward a central bank digital currency or similar reset, though he questions what the government would gain from such a campaign. The host concludes that all three scenarios are troubling and that society is crumbling under the weight of failing, overly complex systems, and he advises viewers to decentralize their lives by holding assets outside the banking system, using open source and local software, maintaining self-custody of assets, and preparing backup supplies and communications. He also predicts that power grid outages will increase, particularly in the PJM interconnection and California, and he promotes his survival course and affiliated products.

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