On today’s broadcast, Mike Adams addressed widespread concerns about a massive AI cyber attack bringing down critical infrastructure, arguing instead that systemic failures are accelerating due to a combination of deliberate globalist agendas and profound institutional incompetence. He contended that a financial reset toward central bank digital currencies is being pursued alongside efforts to push populations into mass surveillance systems. Adams also asserted that the U.S. power grid is in a state of severe disrepair and that the network topologies of agencies such as the FAA and Homeland Security are similarly compromised. He characterized modern infrastructure as legacy systems maintained by people who lack the knowledge to build or repair them, and he invoked the film Idiocracy to describe a society making short-term decisions without regard for long-term consequences. According to Adams, these compounding failures will increasingly affect water, food, electricity, medication, and spare parts supply chains, eroding the reliability that Americans have historically taken for granted.

Adams advised viewers to decentralize their lives as quickly as possible by establishing local redundancy for power, food, water, and medicine, describing preparedness as the antidote to fear. He predicted a slow, layered collapse of systems rather than a simultaneous total breakdown, suggesting that overlapping failures such as bank outages combined with food delivery disruptions could provoke public panic even though such scenarios are survivable for those who have prepared. In his view, some system failures are being engineered to generate public support for emergency measures, including the potential transfer of air traffic control and banking to AI systems, which he warned would create a digital monetary surveillance grid. Adams also analyzed Anthropic’s financial position in a separate segment, estimating the company faces nearly $800 billion in contractual obligations through 2031 against revenues of less than $20 billion, and he suggested it would need roughly $100 billion annually to be profitable. He predicted that Anthropic and OpenAI are unlikely to survive as standalone companies, with Google the most probable acquirer of Anthropic, and he argued that AI-only firms cannot subsidize their costs the way diversified technology companies can.

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