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SherPuckett's avatar
SherPuckett
13h

💕 Mike, I could not Agree with You more regarding Graham, and Many of your other insightful Opinions about Our Country and this World. Your honest assessments on almost every topic rings true to me❗️I started following you around 2014 (?) when I first heard you speak on the Truth about Cancer Documentary …and the Truth about Vaccines Documentary. Then, when Covid/ PlanDemic first hit…and you were deplatformed, I could not find you… As well as many other truth tellers. 😔 I’m SO grateful for your bravery in continuing to bring more Truth to Light. 🙏🏼 May God continue to protect you…Our Nation… and World, as WE are Living in very evil times.

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Theodore D'Alessio's avatar
Theodore D'Alessio
14h

I agree in that I’m not a big fan of Graham or his war-mongering, but I don’t believe he was killed by the Russians, because the Establishment would have up played that, not hidden it. The elite establishment wants this war, and Graham worked for them. They would have used his death to the max.

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