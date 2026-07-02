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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
9h

100%. Here is a summary:

Although the CDC officially denies it they receive millions in funding and gifts from the industry they are supposed to be regulating.

Their members own 50 vaccine related patents, meaning those members likely earn money on most - if not all - of the vaccines that are approved by their partner in crime: the FDA. They've also colluded with their criminal friends in congress to give both themselves and the drug companies practically blanket immunity to lawsuits against vaccination injury.

You could hook the revolving door between the CDC and the corporations they govern up to a turbine and light up the Vegas strip, meanwhile congress invests heavily in these enterprises based on legislation that they are going to pass in the future because they are exempt from insider trading laws.

This collusion between government and their subordinate industry is cartel/cabal/banana-republic levels of criminal. The only way out of this is to dismantle and rebuild the system from scratch because the system is rotten to the core and is woven together by blanket webs of interlocking incestuous corruption. It cannot be untangled or fixed as each corrupted entanglement has a stranglehold on the ones surrounding it - everyone is compromised and has incriminating evidence on everyone else - it can only be dismantled, its guilty members sent to prison, and then its pieces either rebuilt or discarded with the hard-earned wisdom from tough lessons learned.

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Riki Tiki Tavi's avatar
Riki Tiki Tavi
7h

Thanks for this well-informed op-ed Mr. Adams! I truly appreciate the 'inconvenient truth', and am aware of the toxic-positivity which infects the public's expectations of a dysfunctional faux-representational 'guvment. And yet, I will not blame or criticize Kennedy for his efforts to slay the dragons entrenched in the Den of Corruption. After all, 30 years have passed since R.F.Kennedy,jr was making efforts to educate the lame Congress and Senate regarding the "scientific" evidence which concludes there is a connection between vaccines and autism. To this day-the fake media supports their sponsor, i.e., Pharma. Since bureaucrats don't read your posts (or my own), we may presume that many minions do not know diddly squat about toxic poisons, and co-vaxx-ingredients like SV-40 (which causes turbo cancer.)

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