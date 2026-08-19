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Magilla 19's avatar
Magilla 19
17h

This is a completely secular response. Religious people see that the rise of AI at a time when facial recognition, license plate readers, digital currency, and digital social score are being pushed is not freeing us but enslaving us as predicted in the Bible. The left praises Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals for ideas like “if you tell a lie often enough people will start to believe”. Alinsky was a satanist and Satan is the lord of lies. We should reject the digital enslavement and return to our Christian roots.

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