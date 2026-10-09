The GOP Will Learn Nothing From Defeat

The midterm elections are just weeks away, and the Republican Party is barreling toward a devastating defeat. I’ve watched this train wreck coming for years, and I’m here to tell you plainly: they deserve every ounce of the shellacking they’re about to receive.

The corporate media will spin the post-election narrative to blame conservatives for staying home, for being purists, for refusing to hold their noses and pull the lever for the lesser of two evils. That narrative is a lie. The fault lies squarely with a party that has spent years betraying the very people who put them in power. I have personally witnessed this betrayal unfold, and like a great many Americans, I’ve had enough.

I will not be voting for Republicans this November. They have abandoned their base, sold out to foreign interests and billionaire donors, and proven themselves utterly incapable of delivering on the promises that got them elected. As I previously stated in my own reporting, the MAGA apparatus is scrambling for support among the very coalition it has spent the last year betraying, and their argument is never about earned loyalty or kept promises, but exclusively about fear [1].

They Broke Their Promises

Remember when Republicans promised to lock Hillary Clinton up? When they swore they would prosecute the traitors, drain the swamp, and restore accountability to Washington? Those were campaign slogans designed to harvest votes, not actual governing commitments. The moment the ballots were counted (or rigged), the establishment Republicans went right back to business as usual, protecting their own and serving their donors.

The failure to hold the Clintons and their ilk accountable is just the beginning. The GOP promised to secure the border, only to watch as immigration policies remained fundamentally broken. They promised fiscal responsibility while racking up a $3.3 trillion debt bill and stalled economic reforms that sparked fears of an imminent fiscal crisis [2]. The broken immigration and border security pledges, as I’ve written previously, alienated core Trump voters who trusted the party to deliver.

And then there’s the DOJ’s so-called anti-hate tour, which represents a direct assault on the First Amendment. This initiative is designed to criminalize criticism of Israel and silence anyone who dares question the foreign policy orthodoxies that have dragged us into endless wars. The GOP-controlled government is complicit in this attack on free speech, proving once again that they serve Zionist billionaires rather than the American people who elected them.

And then there’s Trump the warmonger. When President Trump announced on February 28, 2026, that the United States and Israel had launched “major combat operations” against Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, he did so against the expressed will of his own base [3]. The war with Iran has crossed the seven-month mark, and diesel prices have climbed nationwide, with the national average now around $6.45 per gallon, up from $3.76 when the war began [4].

The Uniparty Reality

Here’s what I’ve come to understand after decades of watching Washington: there is no meaningful difference between Republicans and Democrats at the federal level. They are two wings of the same bird, two sides of the same corrupt coin. Both parties are one uniparty, and voting for either of them is a vote for the same cabal of criminals who have been looting this country for generations.

They pardon each other, engage in insider trading, and commit treason while pretending to be adversaries on cable news. They spend billions on foreign wars while American cities crumble. They bail out banks and corporations while ordinary Americans lose their homes and their livelihoods. The Democrat majority in the House voted to impeach President Trump in 2019 without a shred of supporting evidence, a stunning abuse of power that I documented extensively at the time [5]. And what did the Republicans do when they had power? They failed to prosecute their political adversaries, failed to hold anyone accountable, and failed to drain even a single drop from the swamp.

In my view, this pattern of behavior proves that the GOP is delusional and incompetent at best, and actively complicit at worst. They don’t represent us. They don’t fight for us. They don’t even pretend to believe the things they say on the campaign trail. The Republican leadership is pretty giddy, they’re drunk on their own power, and they won’t answer the call when conservatives need them [6]. So why should we continue to answer theirs?

The Republican establishment has a long history of this kind of betrayal. In a speech before the American Enterprise Institute, Eric Cantor said it was time to provide legal residence and citizenship for those brought to this country as children, which was pure emotion masquerading as policy, with its true aim being to do the bidding of the mega donors who filled GOP campaign coffers [7]. This is the same story that repeats itself over and over again: the party campaigns one way and governs another, always serving the donor class while pretending to represent the voters.

Trump Deserves Primary Challenges

I supported Donald Trump twice. I believed he would drain the swamp, end the wars, restore American sovereignty, and hold the criminals accountable. I was wrong. As I’ve documented in my own reporting, Trump is on track to destroy the GOP’s election viability, and the reasons are clear and alarming. He campaigned with promises of challenging mRNA vaccines, opposing Dr. Anthony Fauci, repealing mandates, and addressing the excessive control Big Pharma exerts over the FDA and media [8]. Then he got into office and did almost none of it.

If Republicans actually cared about winning elections, if they truly wanted to preserve their hold on power, the move would be obvious: primary every incumbent who has betrayed the base, including Trump himself. He has proven to be a Trojan horse, a figure who rode popular discontent into the White House and then governed like every other establishment puppet. I did not vote for Trump this time around, having previously supported him twice but becoming concerned about his alignment with certain foreign interests [9]. When he launched his unconstitutional war on Iran, when he failed to end the mRNA vaccine rollout, when he sided with Big Pharma and the military-industrial complex, he revealed exactly what he is.

Expect a significant wipeout of the GOP in November. The Cook Political Report says Republicans will lose the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, a prognostication borne out by polling data [10]. As Trump’s approval ratings worsen, with almost 60 percent of those polled disapproving of his overall performance and nearly 70 percent disapproving of his handling of inflation, the question isn’t whether the GOP will lose, but how badly [11].

The Coming Wipeout and Its Aftermath

What happens after the wipeout? You can expect Democrats to go scorched earth. When they regain the White House in 2029 (if we make it that far), they will open the borders completely, weaponize the FBI and DOJ against their political opponents, pack the Supreme Court, and push through every radical item on their agenda while the GOP stands around looking confused and feckless. The Republicans will blame their own supporters for staying home, of course, because admitting fault is something the party establishment is utterly incapable of doing. They would have us believe that we forced their hand by refusing to vote for them, rather than acknowledging that they forced ours through their relentless betrayal.

This will lead to false flags, martial law, and perhaps nuclear events as well. I’ve warned repeatedly that governments carry out false flag operations to deceive the people and justify the expansion of their power. The patterns are unmistakable. We are on a path to more war, as Trump could and should have declared victory and simply walked away from Iran, but he is, for whatever reason, still answering to Netanyahu and Israel [12]. This isn’t speculation -- it’s a pattern we’ve all now witnessed.

Once the Democrats have total control, there will be no going back. The republic as we knew it is already gone, and it’s just a question of how rapid the downfall will be. Some of my critics will say this is defeatist, that I’m giving up hope. No -- I’m being realistic. The evidence is all around us, if we’re willing to see it.

What Patriots Must Do Now

So what should freedom-loving Americans do in the face of this coordinated assault on our liberty? The answer is not to keep playing the game on their terms. The answer is to withhold your vote from the uniparty. Stop sending the message that Republicans can betray us over and over again and still count on our automatic support. Instead, focus your energy and attention on local issues and candidates, where your vote actually matters and where you might be able to effect real change.

The American republic is dead. We no longer live in a constitutional republic held together by laws and norms, but in a hollowed-out shell propped up by tyrants [13]. This is the reality we must confront. The betrayal is complete, and how Trump’s spiraling descent has shattered MAGA and hurt America is now plain for all to see [14]. What we need now is preparation. Physical, mental, and spiritual resilience.

We must prepare for what comes next by building decentralized alternatives to every corrupt institution that has failed us. That’s why I continue to direct people to the tools and resources that can genuinely help them survive and thrive. Platforms like BrightVideos.com offer free speech alternatives to YouTube, without the censorship and algorithmic suppression that has plagued independent media. BrightAnswers.ai provides uncensored AI that tells the truth about health, freedom, and reality, unlike the corporate-owned chatbots that are programmed to parrot establishment narratives. And NaturalNews.com remains the gold standard for independent journalism on health, liberty, and the forces working to undermine both.

As I’ve said many times before, we need to focus on continuing to build our own community-based networks. We need to engage with the growing community of independent, free-thinking citizens who understand that spreading liberty, knowledge, and resilience through independent media is our best defense against the madness. I encourage you to visit BrightLearn.ai, another platform I’ve built. It is not just an alternative to the establishment’s book lists, but a free space for uncensored knowledge across all topics. It is a critical resource for anyone who wants to learn what the establishment doesn’t want them to know. The future won’t be built in Washington. It will be built by people like you, in your communities, with your neighbors, away from the prying eyes of the state. That is where the real work begins.

References

My Vote Is Not a Hostage Why I Will Never Again Give Consent to MAGAs Betrayal - NaturalNews.com, March 27, 2026. by NaturalNews.com America on the brink Trumps fiscal woes political scandals and the unfulfilled promises of 2025 - NaturalNews.com, July 28, 2025. by NaturalNews.com The Netanyahu Gambit How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap - NaturalNews.com, March 02, 2026. by NaturalNews.com Red scare: Solid GOP districts reeling from war, price backlash. 2026-10-02T00:00:00.000Z. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/trump-republicans-midterms/ -ITS ON_ 228 Democrats declare open war on the American people by voting to impeach President Donald J Trump with - NaturalNews.com, December 18, 2019. by NaturalNews.com Billionaire at the barricades the populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump. by Ingraham Laura author_1 Billionaire at the Barricades. by Laura Ingraham Health Ranger Report - Pfizer - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, October 24, 2025. by Mike Adams - Brighteon.com Health Ranger Report - TRUMP MAKES BIDEN LOOK GOOD - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com, March 26, 2026. by Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com Report: GOP to Lose House in Midterms; Trump Approval Rating Still Tanking. 2026-09-25T20:41:14.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/us/politics/report-gop-to-lose-house-in-midterms-trump-approval-rating-still-tanking/ Trump’s Approval Numbers Worsen. Americans Don’t Like Policies on Iran, Economy, Inflation.. 2026-09-22T20:50:08.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/us/trumps-approval-numbers-worsen-americans-dont-like-policies-on-iran-economy-inflation/ Trump Talks the Talk and Walks the Path of War on Iran. So Does Netanyahu. 2026-10-06T14:01:07.536Z. https://ronpaulinstitute.org/trump-talks-the-talk-and-walks-the-path-of-war-on-iran-so-does-netanyahu/ The American Republic is Dead Heres What Im Doing to Survive What Comes Next - NaturalNews.com, March 09, 2026. by NaturalNews.com The Betrayal is Complete How Trumps Spiraling Descent Has Shattered MAGA and Hurt America - NaturalNews.com, April 10, 2026. by NaturalNews.com The Raw Deal. by Joe Conason

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