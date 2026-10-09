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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 9

Get Rid of the Criminal Cabal

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Richard T Wilson's avatar
Richard T Wilson
Oct 10

I will agree the republicans deserve to lose. I ask, who deserves to win? Is it the islamists? or the socialists? or the marxists? of the ones who gave us the corrupt obamacare? or the abortionists? how about those who mandated the injections? or locked down the nation? or allowed sixty million illegals into our nation? of the ones who facilitated children into the sex trade? I will vote. I will vote against those I have listed above, which leaves with no choice but to keep a republican majority. I believe the tide is turning. It may not be as fast as we like. There are a lot of rinos like Thune who need to lose in the next primary. it took a long time to get here. The sewer will not be drained overnight.

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