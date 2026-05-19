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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
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Is not solar power susceptible to EMP attack destruction? My plan is to keep some solar energy components and other electronics I want to use wrapped in a powerful Faraday cage hoping that they survive an EMP. But what happens if our enemy launches multiple EMP's? Discussions about how to deal with this are welcomed.

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