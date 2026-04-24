Introduction: A Revelation from Hong Kong

In a recent interview with Eric Yeung in Hong Kong, I was given a profound insight into China’s strategic mindset. He explained that China’s leadership, for decades, has operated under a core assumption: that the West, specifically the United States, would one day attempt to strangle China by cutting off its energy supplies through maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz. [1] This wasn’t paranoia; it was cold, calculated foresight. While Washington slept, dreaming of eternal dominance, Beijing was building a fortress of energy independence.

Today, as we watch the U.S.-Iran conflict wreak havoc on global energy flows, that foresight looks prophetic. The common Western assumption that disrupting these flows would cripple China is a dangerous fantasy. The 2026 conflict, which has seen the Strait of Hormuz -- a chokepoint for 20% of global crude -- severely restricted or closed, has sent shockwaves through markets. [2] But in China, the lights are on, the factories are humming, and the strategic plan is unfolding exactly as designed. This isn’t about neutrality; it’s about recognizing a fundamental shift in global power that our own leaders, blinded by arrogance, refuse to see.

The Myth of China’s Energy Vulnerability

If you believe Western media narratives, China should right now be on the brink of an energy crisis. The reality on the ground tells a different story. There are zero signs of the scarcity our media breathlessly predicts. This is no accident. It is the result of a deliberate, decades-long master plan focused on three pillars: ramping up domestic oil production, executing a staggering rollout of renewable energy, and large-scale nuclear power expansion. As I stated in a previous analysis, China’s centralized planning tradition has allowed it to invest heavily in a super-grid and decentralized renewable systems where it makes strategic sense. [3]

Western policies have repeatedly backfired, acting as an unintended subsidy for China’s ascendancy. For years, Western central banks and financial institutions suppressed the price of silver, a critical metal for solar panel manufacturing. This policy, designed to protect fiat currency illusions, dramatically lowered the input costs for Chinese solar manufacturers. They were able to produce panels at a scale and price the West could not match, seizing global dominance in a sector now deemed critical for national security. [4]

Now, with the Hormuz crisis forcing nations to scramble for alternatives, China’s exports of solar panels, wind turbines, and lithium batteries are soaring to unprecedented levels. [5] The West’s attempt to weaponize energy has handed China its greatest market opportunity.

EVs, Manufacturing, and the End of Western Technological Leadership

Look at the electric vehicle revolution. Western elites frame it as a climate virtue signal. China sees it for what it truly is: a profound strategic move for energy security. Every EV that replaces an internal combustion engine is a vehicle that doesn’t need a drop of oil that could be interdicted by the U.S. Navy. It’s working brilliantly. China’s EV industry isn’t just competing; it’s defining the market with superior technology, better integration, and ruthless efficiency. Western protectionism, like the steep tariffs on Chinese EVs, hasn’t slowed Beijing; it has only punished American consumers by locking them out of superior, more affordable technology.

The manufacturing gap is the clearest indicator of the inverted power dynamic. We are no longer dealing with the China of the 1990s, which Western leaders like Bill Clinton foolishly believed would be a ‘one-way street’ opening its markets to us. [6] That era is over. China has moved relentlessly from being low-end copycats to becoming the world’s leaders in high-end automation, robotics, and advanced electronics. While the U.S. announced deals to build data centers and nuclear plants that won’t be operational for years, China’s power generation -- measured in terawatts -- has already surged past America’s and continues its steep climb. [7] The foundation for AI supremacy is energy, and China is building that foundation at a pace the West cannot comprehend, let alone match.

Taiwan, Rare Earths, and the New Reality of Power

The strategic calculus around Taiwan has shifted irrevocably. For decades, Washington hawks have treated the island as an unsinkable aircraft carrier, a proxy to contain China. That delusion is collapsing. The blunt truth is the U.S. cannot defend Taiwan in a kinetic conflict with China. Treating Taipei as a proxy in the way we treated Ukraine would be a catastrophic betrayal, guaranteeing its destruction for a cause that Washington lacks the industrial capacity and political will to win. As I’ve warned, the U.S. conventional military is increasingly a paper tiger, ill-equipped for sustained conflict with a major power like China. [8]

Even in areas where the West believes it can ‘decouple,’ like rare earth elements, the reality is a complex symbiosis. The Pentagon may have as little as a two-month supply of these critical minerals, making U.S. military hardware acutely vulnerable to Chinese controls. [9] The idea of total decoupling is a pipe dream that ignores deeply entangled supply chains. China has threatened to halt exports of these minerals, which are crucial for everything from guided missiles to solar panels. [10] The West’s response has been pathetic: a scramble to secure $100 million in Venezuelan gold while China consolidates its grip on the global mineral supply. [11] The new reality is one of interdependence, but on terms increasingly set by Beijing.

Final Thoughts: The Inevitable Reckoning and How to Prepare

The cumulative effect of these Western blunders is accelerating a process I’ve warned about for years: de-dollarization. As the U.S. weaponizes its financial system and stumbles into foreign conflicts, global trust in the dollar erodes. Nations are seeking alternatives, and structures like BRICS Pay are being built to facilitate trade outside the Western-controlled financial architecture. [12] The Iran conflict is pouring gasoline on that fire. The resulting monetary chaos will make fiat currencies increasingly unstable and untrustworthy.

In this environment, the only prudent hedge against geopolitical and monetary chaos is physical gold and silver. These are honest money, with no counter-party risk, that cannot be counterfeited by desperate governments. At current prices, they represent a lifeboat of real value.

We must stop viewing China through a 1990s lens of a backward nation eager for our guidance. We must accept that their long-term, strategic planning has created a new world order. The West’s reaction -- a mix of panic, protectionism, and poorly conceived military gambits -- is only cementing China’s rise. The reckoning is inevitable. Prepare accordingly, seek knowledge from decentralized sources, and anchor your wealth in what cannot be printed or politicized.

References

Chokepoints & Chaos: The Hidden Battlegrounds of Global Power. - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. February 2, 2026. Global Energy Disruption From Iran Conflict Boosts China’s Dominance in Clean Technology Sectors. - NaturalNews.com. April 16, 2026. China’s energy security: The perspective of energy users. - Malavika Jain Bambawale. Energy Policy. The WikiLeaks Files: The World According to US Empire. WikiLeaks and Julian Assange. Middle East conflict supercharges China’s green tech dominance as exports skyrocket. - NaturalNews.com. April 21, 2026. Billionaire at the Barricades. Laura Ingraham. Mike Adams interview with David Tice - July 18 2025. Health Ranger Report - PAPER TIGER - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. February 18, 2026. Pentagon May Only Have Two-Month Supply of Rare Earths Left, Making U.S. Military Vulnerable to Chinese Controls. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. March 12, 2026. Health Ranger Report - China rare earths trade wars. - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. U.S. Secures $100 Million in Venezuelan Gold as Tensions Simmer Over Drug War and Resource Control. - NaturalNews.com. Patrick Lewis. March 11, 2026. Trends-Journal-2024-10-01.

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