The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
1h

To all United States Officers, do not send your men to death. We are not in WW2 now.

If I can see my car in the parking lot from space on google, well it is the same for them to know exactly your position. It would be very easy for Iran to send drones and/or missiles to neutralize you. Say NO.

Reply
Share
Ransom Frank Glew's avatar
Ransom Frank Glew
3h

I think you are looking at a complex issue in a simplistic manner. At every stage of energy and technological advance, there were those predicting it would be the end of mankind, but here we are, more abundant in numbers and fewer of us in poverty. There will be changes and we have to be wary of those who will exploit them but I see civilization moving forward, providing we are wary and avoid certain pitfalls...

And how are you going to live your off grid existence without factories (maybe robotic ones) to build the solar panels and other technology you will need, unless you plan to start living like the Amish or going back to an even more subsistence level of existence...

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture