Do the Math on Trump Accounts

Let me be blunt: the new Trump Accounts program, launched with great fanfare this year, is nothing more than a shiny trap for the faithful. The Department of the Treasury rolled out the official app on major app stores, promising to turn pro-family rhetoric into a real account for your child. [1] But behind the patriotic branding lies the same old game: a government-controlled savings scheme that will never deliver what it promises.

I have spent decades exposing financial frauds and government deceptions, and this one reeks of a classic confidence trick. Here is why every thinking American should run the other way (and stack gold and silver instead).

The Pitch That Doesn’t Add Up

The pitch is simple: deposit money now, watch it grow at a guaranteed 10% annual return, and use it later for education or homeownership. Sounds wonderful, right? Only if you believe in fairy tales. Promised returns that high are the hallmark of nearly every Ponzi scheme in history. As Ben Carlson documents in his book “Don’t Fall For It,” smooth-talking money managers like the one who started IMA pooled funds from Harvard classmates and wealthy acquaintances, promising steady gains while running a classic fraud. [2] The math does not work: no safe investment yields 10% year after year in a low-growth economy. If it sounds too good to be true, it is.

The Treasury is the promoter this time, but the underlying arithmetic is just as deceptive. You are not investing; you are handing your money to a government that is already $39 trillion in debt. They will pay your returns with freshly printed dollars that buy less every year.

The Inflation Lie: What Will a Dollar Be Worth in 2044?

The real scam is hiding in plain sight: inflation. The official numbers say 2-3%, but anyone who buys groceries knows the truth. As I have reported extensively, food prices have skyrocketed -- crab legs in San Francisco now cost $95 a pound -- because the government is printing money out of thin air. [3] My own broadcast analysis shows inflation is running at 15-20% annually when you measure real purchasing power. [4] Use the rule of 72: at 15% inflation, your dollar loses half its value every five years or so. By 2044, a dollar will buy maybe a dime’s worth of what it buys today.

Those promised 10% returns? After inflation, you are actually losing 5-10% every single year. The mainstream media tells you the economy is booming while inflation is declining, but that is gaslighting. [5] They want you to believe the lie so you keep your money in their system. Meanwhile, the government stole over $200 billion in COVID aid through fraud, [6] and now they want you to trust them with your children’s future savings? Do not be a fool.

Government Control Means You Don’t Really Own It

Here is the most dangerous part: Trump Accounts are held essentially under federal control. You do not have self-custody. The government can change the rules at any time, freeze withdrawals, or even seize the money if they declare a national emergency. As I have warned in my interviews, people fail to grasp the importance of decentralizing their finances. A single lawsuit or government order can wipe out all your assets, as we saw when Canadian authorities froze bank accounts during the trucker protests. [7] Physical gold and silver cannot be electronically confiscated from your bank account. [4] But a Trump Account is just another ledger entry in a federal database.

David Icke, in his book “Perceptions Of A Renegade Mind,” explains how the Sabbatian globalists use Trump as a fall-guy to divide and distract the population while tightening their control. [8] This account program is the same tactic: it gives you the illusion of ownership while handing the reins to the same deep state that stole elections and censored free speech. [9] If you think the government will honor its promises 18 years from now, you have not been paying attention.

The Real Alternative: Gold and Silver

If you want to preserve wealth for your children, there is only one reliable path: gold and silver. These metals have no counterparty risk. They cannot be printed, devalued, or seized by a government keystroke. I have been warning for years that the dollar is collapsing, and both gold and silver will continue to trend upward as long as the Federal Reserve prints dollars. The COMEX may default on its obligations as banks short the market, but physical metal in your hand is real money. [10] The American people are waking up to this debt slave system and moving into hard assets. [11]

Right now, with gold at around $4,134 and silver at $61, we are seeing a healthy pullback that offers a buying opportunity. Stack physical coins and bars. Store them outside the banking system -- preferably in your own possession or a private vault that no government can touch. Do not trust any account that has a federal logo on it. The only honest money is the kind you can hold in your hand, outside of government control.

Final Word: Don’t Be a Fool

I have watched the “trust the plan” mantra sweep through the MAGA faithful like a religious revival. It is a direct replica of the Soviet Operation Trust, a psychological operation designed to keep people passive while their enemies consolidate power. [12]

Trump Accounts are just the latest version of that con. They will not make you wealthy; they will make you complacent and dependent. If you want real wealth for your children, stack gold and silver, grow your own food, and decentralize your life. Do not fall for another government scam dressed in patriotic colors. The truth is simple: the only account you can trust is the one the government cannot touch.

References

President Trump Accounts Just Hit Every App Store in America - 100PercentFedUp. June 4, 2026. Don’t Fall For It - Ben Carlson. Mike Adams interview with Diane Kazer - August 11, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - BRIGHT NEW FUTURE - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. January 21, 2025. All Is Well... Or Is It? - ZeroHedge. February 7, 2026. MONEY PIT: Thieves stole more than $200 billion in Covid-19 aid - NaturalNews.com. June 29, 2023. Mike Adams interview with Todd Pitner - June 24, 2025. Perceptions Of A Renegade Mind - David Icke. Russian collusion... EVERYTHING - NaturalNews.com. November 20, 2019. Mike Adams interview with John Perez - April 14, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Ann Vandersteel - July 11, 2024. Trump Cultism Is Just a Modern-Day Operation Trust - NaturalNews.com. July 6, 2026. Joby Weeks, defendant in BitClub Network fraud case, files counterclaim alleging government overreach - NaturalNews.com. Arsenio Toledo. January 27, 2025. 2025-10-02 BBN Interview with Peymon - Mike Adams.

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