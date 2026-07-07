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Richard DeVaughn's avatar
Richard DeVaughn
12h

The whole system is a scam. Its been a scam all our lives. The Govt is a corporation/ business. One big club and we the people aren't in the club. Just pay your taxes and shut up.

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Sue's avatar
Sue
10h

When I heard this BS out of Trump's mouth, I knew it was a scam. If he really wanted to invest in the children's future, he would have given them gold, not stocks. What happens if the stock market crashes? Mike's 100% correct.

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