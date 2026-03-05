The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
11h

I respect The Heslth Ranger, but can we just wait for a few? It’s only been 5 days! This is very negative and we won’t know the true impact for many months. Why not give the benefit of the doubt and pray for our President, our military and for wisdom for the decision makers.

Reply
Share
Thomas Brown's avatar
Thomas Brown
12h

I'm glad your accuracy for world politics and events is not high.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture