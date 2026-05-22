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Dangerous_Freedom
2h

While I agree it’s an option as a complete newbie I wouldn’t trust myself to work with the high voltage. I would want a company like that and then it is probably just as expensive as a stack no? If the company can provide more bang for the buck then that is a win win.

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