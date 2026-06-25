The Myth They Don’t Want You to Question

The myth of infectious disease caused by viruses is the most successful psychological operation ever waged against humanity. It is not a science -- it is a belief system propped up by circular reasoning, censorship, and institutional intimidation.

Mainstream search engines and AI engines now refuse to answer simple questions like “List the common symptoms of arsenic poisoning and Ebola.” When I tested this, the AI called my query “unethical.” Here’s why this matters: if the story of contagious viruses were true, there would be no need to hide such basic comparisons.

The entire germ theory of disease rests on the claim that invisible entities jump from person to person, causing illness. Yet as Dr. Thomas Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell document in their book “The Contagion Myth,” no one has ever satisfied Koch’s postulates for any so-called virus [1]. The evidence simply does not exist. What we have instead is a massive propaganda machine that labels any questioning of the narrative as “misinformation.” That is the hallmark of a psyop, not a genuine scientific inquiry.

The AI Guardrails That Expose the Lie

The AI engine’s refusal to list common symptoms shared by arsenic poisoning and Ebola infections wasn’t about safety. It is about protecting the myth that Ebola is a unique, contagious entity. If both conditions cause hemorrhage, fever, and organ failure, the obvious conclusion is that the same toxic exposure could be responsible for many reported cases, especially as arsenic contamination is extremely common in water wells in the very African nations where we are told Ebola “outbreaks” occur. The establishment cannot allow that connection to be made.

As I have previously reported, the censorship of simple comparative questions reveals the fragility of the entire virology narrative. Finn Heartley, in a NaturalNews.com investigation titled “Virology exposed: New evidence reveals no viruses exist,” documents how the CDC’s germ theory collapses under scrutiny [2]. The guardrails exist because the establishment knows that once people start connecting the dots, the entire virus story falls apart. This is psychological warfare designed to keep you dependent on a system that profits from your fear.

Exosomes or Viruses? The Great Inversion

What virologists call “virus particles” are actually exosomes and cell fragments released by stressed or dying cells. Many researchers have observed that you can produce Ebola-looking particles from certified-sterile media just by stressing it -- no virus needed. This is not controversial; it is documented in the scientific literature. The book “The Contagion Myth” explains the remarkable resemblance between exosomes and alleged viruses [1].

This is the same backward logic that blamed cholesterol for heart disease when cholesterol is actually the repair crew. In virology, they see cell debris from toxin damage and call it an invading army. The inversion is complete: the effect is labeled the cause. Until the public understands this fundamental error, we will remain trapped in a cycle of fear and false pandemics.

PCR Fraud and the Asymptomatic Absurdity

PCR tests do not detect infection. They amplify any stray genetic fragment and call it a disease. The more cycles you run, the more “positives” you get. Even Anthony Fauci admitted that more than 30 amplification cycles makes any positive meaningless. Yet during the COVID era, labs routinely ran 35, 40, even 45 cycles to generate positive results. These repetitive cycles amplify background noise to the point of falsifying a signal... a “positive” that is then dishonestly declared an “infection” where none exists.

This is not science; it is manufacturing consent.

Then there is the idea of asymptomatic infection -- a concept that defies logic. If you have no symptoms, you are not sick. Calling someone asymptomatic positive is the transgenderism of microbiology: declaring someone diseased despite all evidence to the contrary. The entire COVID narrative relied on this absurdity to justify lockdowns and mandates. It is fraud, plain and simple.

What Really Causes Those So-Called Pandemics

Electropollution from radio, TV, mobile phones, and 5G correlates perfectly with every “viral” outbreak. “The Contagion Myth” documents this link, showing how the Spanish flu coincided with the rollout of worldwide radio and how cell phone proliferation tracks with modern outbreaks [1]. Chemicals like DDT and arsenic in the water produce the same symptoms blamed on Ebola and Zika. Newly released JFK files reveal that the Pentagon created Lyme disease and COVID in the same bioweapons lab [3]. This is not speculation; it is declassified documentation.

Nobody wants to blame big telecom or industrial agriculture, so they invent viruses to cover the truth. As Belle Carter reports in “Mind Wars,” modern warfare includes directed energy weapons and bioweapons designed for control rather than healing [4]. The pandemic narrative is a cover for what is really making people sick: environmental toxins, electromagnetic radiation, and chemical poisoning. The establishment would rather you fear a ghost than confront the real enemies.

Take Back Your Health by Rejecting the Psyop

The healthiest people on earth are those who ignore official virus scares and focus on nutrition, sunlight, and natural medicine. As I explained in “The War on Light,” governments and Big Pharma have waged a deliberate campaign to keep you indoors and deficient in healing photons [5]. Stop fearing invisible bogeymen. Start detoxing from electropollution and toxic chemicals instead. The answers are not in a PCR test or a vaccine syringe; they are in clean food, clean water, and the wisdom of nature.

You can learn the real science of healing at NaturalNews.com, where we have been exposing these deceptions for decades. It is time to think for yourself, reject the psyop, and embrace the power of natural health. Your life depends on it.

References

The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses Are Not the Cause of Disease. Thomas S. Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell. Virology exposed: New evidence reveals no viruses exist; CDC’s germ theory collapses under scrutiny. - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. August 18, 2025. Newly released JFK files reveal Pentagon’s role in creating Lyme disease and covid in the same lab. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. March 24, 2025. Mind Wars: How 5GW, mind control, and biotech are enslaving humanity. - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. March 15, 2026. The War on Light: How Governments and Big Pharma Keep You Sick By Blocking Healing Photons. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. August 13, 2025. The Hantavirus PSYOP: Don’t Be Fooled Again — It’s Pure Theater for the Weak-Minded. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. May 13, 2026. Perceptions of a Renegade Mind. David Icke. Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love. Newt Gingrich. The Trap: What it is, How it works, And how we escape its illusions. David Icke.

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com