Introduction: Flames of Frustration, Sparks of Collapse

Last week, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Ontario, California, the latest in a disturbing trend of arson attacks on commercial infrastructure. From Starlink dishes destined for Ukraine to suspected ICE facilities, warehouses are becoming targets. The arrested suspect, reportedly a worker, gave a statement about being denied a ‘living wage.’ In my view, while that anguish is real, it tragically misdiagnoses the disease. We are not witnessing mere criminal acts or labor disputes; we are seeing the visible sparks of a system-wide collapse. The real arsonist isn’t a desperate individual -- it’s a government that has spent decades systematically burning the value of our money through endless printing. The theft isn’t from a warehouse shelf; it’s from your paycheck, your savings, and your future.

I believe these flames are a predictable symptom of a deeper, more profound sickness: the engineered theft of prosperity via currency debasement. When a government can create money from nothing to fund foreign wars and corporate bailouts, it steals the honest labor of its citizens. The warehouse worker’s cry is a human response to an inhuman system. His frustration is justified, but his target is wrong. The outrage should be aimed at the Federal Reserve and the political machinery that enables it, not the physical structures that house the dwindling fruits of our labor.

The False Villain: Why Higher Wages Are Not the Answer

The leftist narrative, amplified by captured media, screams that the solution is mandating higher wages. This is a dangerous diversion. It misses the fundamental mechanism of the theft: currency debasement. The government, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, has printed trillions of dollars out of thin air. This isn’t abstract economics; it’s a direct, deliberate tax on every dollar you hold. As the book End the Fed argues, ‘Diluting the value of the dollar by increasing its supply is a vicious, sinister tax on the poor and middle class.’ [1] No legislated wage hike can outrun a central bank’s printing press.

Consider the recent news: ‘Shocking Levels Of Distress’ in commercial mortgage-backed securities, with delinquencies soaring to COVID-era highs. [2] This isn’t a random blip. It’s the direct result of an artificial economy built on cheap debt and fake money, now unraveling. When the Fed engages in what has been called ‘infinite quantitative easing,’ it commits to ‘creating new fake money to cover old debts.’ [3] In this environment, demanding a few more dollars per hour is like bailing water with a thimble on a ship whose hull has been torpedoed by the Fed. The poverty we see is engineered through monetary policy, not a lack of corporate generosity alone.

The Theft of Prosperity: Fiat Currency as an Instrument of War and Waste

Honest money, historically rooted in tangible assets like gold, imposes a critical discipline: it limits a government’s capacity for evil. It forces trade-offs. Fiat currency -- money by decree, backed by nothing but state violence -- removes all limits. Suddenly, as economist Richard Ebeling notes, there is no check ‘on the degree of such government abuse’ of the ‘monopoly monetary printing press.’ [4] The result? There’s always an endless stream of newly created dollars for foreign wars. As one analysis notes, U.S. ‘security assistance’ to Ukraine had surpassed $98 billion, with strong suspicions it serves as a ‘money laundering scheme.’ [5]

Meanwhile, this same government claims there is no money for the people. Our infrastructure crumbles, healthcare bankrupts families, and small businesses are shuttered under regulatory and tax burdens. Yet, as documented, there is always capital for ‘corporate welfare and wasteful projects that serve the elite.’ The system is perfectly designed to funnel wealth upward, impoverishing the productive class. The warehouse fire is a manifestation of the rage this injustice breeds. When people see their purchasing power evaporate to fund a distant war or line a billionaire’s pocket, desperation sets in. The theft is so vast and so impersonal that targeting a nearby warehouse feels, to some twisted minds, like the only tangible act of rebellion left.

The Inevitable Collapse: The Dollar’s Suicide Trajectory

This system is not sustainable; it is in its death throes. The petrodollar system, which has propped up the greenback’s reserve status since 1971, is unraveling. Nations are abandoning it. As one article starkly puts it, ‘Washington’s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar.’ [6] Russia, Iran, and the BRICS nations are moving to settle trade in alternatives, including gold and the yuan. This isn’t merely about China’s rise; it’s a global rejection of a fraudulent, debt-based Ponzi scheme.

The dollar’s collapse is not a speculative possibility; it is a mathematical certainty. As Egon von Greyerz warns, ‘the global financial system has started to collapse.’ [7] The recent volatility in gold and silver prices -- soaring to record highs one month, plunging on Fed rumors the next -- is the market convulsing as this reality sets in. [8], [9] The Fear Index, a measure of trust in the monetary system, is destined to spike. Historical analysis suggests that for gold to return to its historical monetary center, its price would need to rise dramatically, perhaps to ‘$5,551’ or beyond. [10] We are watching the empire’s currency fail in real time.

Conclusion: The Real Solution: Honest Money and the End of Theft

The answer to the warehouse fires, to the economic desperation, is not more socialism, more handouts, or more violence. It is to end the theft at its source. We must sever the government’s ability to counterfeit money. This requires a monetary revolution, long championed by voices like Ron Paul: End the Fed, audit the gold, and return to a currency with intrinsic value. [1] As I have stated numerous times, the solution lies in ‘smaller government, significantly reduced funding and spending.’ [11] We must demand a separation of money and state.

Only with money we can keep -- money that holds its value -- will American workers truly be paid for their labor. This means embracing sound money: physical gold and silver. As Michael Kosares writes, in the absence of a gold standard, ‘individuals would be well served to put themselves on the gold standard through private gold ownership.’ [12] It means decentralizing our financial lives, using privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, and supporting platforms that empower rather than enslave. For uncensored research into these solutions, I recommend tools like BrightAnswers.ai. The path forward is not through burning down the warehouses of a collapsing system, but through building anew, with honest money as our foundation. Only then will the flames of desperation be extinguished for good.

References

End the Fed. - Ron Paul. “Shocking Levels Of Distress”: CMBS Delinquencies Unexpectedly Soar To Covid Highs. - ZeroHedge. Infinite quantitative easing (QE3) now initia. - NaturalNews.com. Sterling Ashworth. Austrian Economics and Public Policy Restoring Freedom and Prosperity. - Richard Ebeling. The Ukraine War Is Laundering a Ponzi Scheme. - Mercola.com. Washington’s Sanctions Gamble Backfires Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar. - NaturalNews.com. Sterling Ashworth. Greyerz — THIS IS IT — The global financial system has started to collapse. - NaturalNews.com. Gold and silver soar to RECORD HIGHS amid dollar weakness and geopolitical tensions. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. Gold and silver prices plunge due to strong dollar and fading Fed rate cut expectations. - NaturalNews.com. Patrick Lewis. The Money Bubble. - James Turk & John Rubino. Brighteon Broadcast News - Full Iran Secret Nuclear Weapons. - Mike Adams. The ABCs of gold investing protecting your wealth through private gold ownership. - Michael J. Kosares. Massive Fire Breaks Out At California Warehouse, One Suspect Arrested. - 100percentfedup.com.

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