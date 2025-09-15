The Health Ranger's newsletter

Nikki Florio
6h

This free speech act proposal is certainly impressive.

That said, it should be known, and for anyone who knows how to do a simple search, that Charlie Kirks, death/assassination, was an inside job. There’s a great video demonstrating the signaling of at least three separate “bodyguards“ that the military uses for communication in assassinations.

It clearly shows each of the individuals as well as the “hidden” weapon, and trajectory of the individual who “successfully” assassinated his target.

For those questioning why Trump would have his buddy killed/allowed to be killed it’s likely because he had started to speak out on the genocide.

Ann Bouchard
8h

Men stifle free speech of women when the women speak up about the immorality of men who they are in a relationship with or any other type of bad behavior and abuse that men do to women. Free speech is a law for women too. If men do not want their dirty laundry exposed do not do immoral acts, or abuse women. How men treat women is a direct result of the karma in the men's world. What goes around comes around. It's not just political or government acts of violence or suppression. Men think that they can do anything they want due to the world being a "man's world". But there is no amount of immorality or violence or abuse that can go without there being a consequence of men's actions. It's a women's world too, for growth and improvement of self. Earth is a school for all. Everyone is subject to the eternal laws. There is no discrimination because of sex that anyone is free from having no effects of disobedience of eternal laws. The eternal laws govern the outcome, cause and effect in everyone's life. God loves everyone, but it's the eternal laws that cannot be broken.

