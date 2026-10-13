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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
Oct 13

In this chaotic world it is somewhat reassuring to know that when you prepare for chaos it is not as frightening as one might think. The true test will be if you can maintain your composure and think clearly and rationally in the midst of chaos.

In all of my near death experiences (accidents, near drowning, cancer) of which I have had many, the one thing that I can honestly say is that in the moments that counted the most, I never panicked which ultimately saved my life.

Stock up on what you can. More importantly prepare your mind.

I also stopped warning people. I’m done with their denial, ridicule and ambivalence.

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Oct 13

In Mexizona influx of criminals from everywhere coming here Get on Welfare Steal everything No law enforcement exists AZ Gov Corrupt Telling IT like IT IS Chaos is Here

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