The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
3h

Thanks for this, Mike. I'm sure you are correct. I worry, because after putting together my survival stuff over 40 years refreshing it annually. I was stunned when 5 months ago, my adult son who lives with me, 38 yrs old, with a high paying job, but prefers to live at home and torment me daily, one day when I was out of the house for the day, ordered a dump truck to come and haul away virtually ALL my possessions: clothing, bedding, bedroom furniture, seasonal coats, food stuff in kitchen, pots/pans/utensils/flatware, but most alarmingly, ALL the canned and dried foods, bottled purified water.........EVERYTHING in my survival hoard was tossed out, irretrievable at the dump. I was in shock!

I raised my 3 sons, now adults in their 30's, to be preppers....but they laughed at me, Oh, how they laughed at me over the decades. How much you wanna bet I have the last laugh? I am coming up on 69 years old, but I am still strong and able-bodied.. Even in my tiny townhouse backyard, I have maintained a fenced-off garden since 2006, I mow 2 dozen of my neighbours' lawns on our crescent every summer, I shovel the snow from their driveways every winter (I'm retired, in good health, so I do these chores more for my own health and welfare, as much as to help single parents, seniors, disabled seniors, and two-jobs a day family providers.

This makes for a stronger community I believe, and I get ALL the health benefits of my hard work. It's all good. I try to talk to them about prepping, but most just laugh, saying "it will NEVER happen". But it WILL, Blanche, it WILL happen, and sooner than you think".

PLEASE BE PREPARE to SOME degree, whatever you can afford and according to how much storage space you have. You will find out how much it was worth the effort, one day, though I hope not, but I also know enough not to expect TOO much sunshine, in this period of time and history. There WILL be a day when we discover our local grocery, corner shop, shopping mall are closed or locked down, for many reasons. THEN, what are YOU going to do, to feed, clothe and maintain the health of your family, however large or small. I am just glad I don't have any young dependents, ,save for my useless 38 year old son, who STILL lives with me even though he detests me and does NOTHING to help around the house, or pay for groceries, or utilities.....he spends his big salary chiefly on 5-6 annual trips to the Caribbean, when he's not stocking up on pop, chips and candy; anyway. But just WHO does he think is going to prepare these "foods" for him, in a disaster? NOT ME!

Reply
Share
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
2h

Thanks Mike for good information. Mexizona Criminals are what we have, swatters move here from everywhere, contribute nothing, steal everything including my water, wood, kill my chickens, destroy my property despite being posted every 4 feet, signage put up over years. Having to constantly repair fencing, everything by myself; few have skills, or will work, live on welfare. Reality I face at 78, female that gets stalked, harassed, attacked, assaulted, injured repeatedly; bitten by dogs no one controls or contains! Mad Dog Reality Senario! Have Faith, pray to GOD Prepare as best one can!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture