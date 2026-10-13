William Bond on Living Soil, Water-Harvesting Swales, Hurricane Helene Lessons and Permaculture Food Independence

In today’s interview on Decentralize.TV, guest William Bond, a permaculture consultant and son of Billy Bond, discussed the principles and practical applications of permaculture for building self-sufficient food systems. Bond emphasized that focusing on soil health is the foundational step for creating resilient gardens and farms, explaining that healthy soil reduces the need for constant intervention and produces abundant crops even under challenging conditions like drought. He shared his experience helping clients transition from raw land to productive homesteads by giving them a step-by-step order of operations that allows them to stop when the maintenance load becomes too high, noting that the human element is always the limiting factor in any system.

Bond also discussed his firsthand observations from participating in hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina, where he saw that community networks and alternative communication methods, such as ham radio, were critical when modern infrastructure failed. He identified navigation, communication, medical skills, and heavy equipment operation as the most valuable skills during a disaster. The conversation further explored the tension between modern agricultural practices that rely on chemical inputs and the permaculture approach of mimicking natural ecosystems. Bond concluded by recommending that viewers start sourcing food from local farmers, keep organic matter on the ground, and consider growing comfrey or moringa as versatile, low-maintenance plants for food and medicine.

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