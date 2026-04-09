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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
15h

It is up to us.

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I'm Cheech's avatar
I'm Cheech
12h

"dismantle Israel..." okay... then what about US, Mexico, Canada, El Salvador, Venezuela, Argentina, Columbia, all of Europe, Russia and the rest of "Israeli" controlled nations?

You think Shinbaulm in Mexico is Mexican? she's a Serpent seed... Argentina is where thousands are fleeing to occupy anew...

What about "Israels" other strongholds of evil, corruption, murder and pedovoreism?

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