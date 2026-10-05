Witness to Actual AI Intelligence + The Race for Human Extermination + World-Class Engineer Reveals AI Advances

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams reported that he has successfully deployed a powerful open-source AI engine on a local server in his own data center. He claimed the system processed a complex company integration report in less than five minutes, a task he said would have required weeks of work from human consultants. Adams described the engine as far faster and more capable than cloud-based services like Claude Code or OpenAI, noting that it generates output so rapidly he cannot read it. He argued that such technology, once widely deployed, could replace 80% of desk jobs but predicted a one-to-two-year delay due to GPU hardware shortages and high prices. He emphasized that local, on-premises AI systems provide superior speed and control compared to cloud alternatives.

Adams also criticized those who dismiss AI’s job-replacing potential as ignorant and out of touch with current developments. He advised desk workers to become proficient in AI within one to two years or risk obsolescence. The episode concluded with a discussion of the rapid pace of AI advancement and a warning that companies failing to adopt AI for automation will become uncompetitive. Adams shared his plans to keep current employees but stop new hiring as AI takes over routine tasks. The broadcast closed with an invitation to follow his work and access his free AI tools.

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