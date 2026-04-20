World Facing Potential Cut Off of ONE-THIRD of Global Oil Supply

Today’s episode discusses escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, focusing on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global energy markets. Initially, President Trump claimed victory, asserting Iran had capitulated, but this was quickly contradicted as Iran reaffirmed its control over the strait, allowing only select ships to pass under its terms. The U.S. Navy’s actions, including boarding an Iranian-flagged tanker, were dismissed by Iran as piracy, further escalating hostilities. Iran has threatened to disrupt global oil supplies by targeting critical infrastructure, including Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu pipeline and UAE’s Fujairah facility, potentially cutting off 32% of global oil supply. This could lead to a severe economic downturn, with estimates suggesting a 16% contraction in global GDP and pushing hundreds of millions into extreme poverty.

The speaker argues that Trump’s aggressive stance, influenced by Israeli interests, risks triggering a broader conflict, including potential nuclear escalation. Meanwhile, Iran’s missile capabilities and geographic advantage allow it to retaliate effectively, threatening U.S. military bases and naval assets. The economic fallout—rising fuel prices, food scarcity, and social unrest—could destabilize Western economies, particularly Europe. The speaker warns of long-term consequences, including famine, inflation, and civil unrest, urging preparedness for prolonged disruptions. The video concludes by emphasizing Iran’s leverage over global energy supplies and the potential for geopolitical realignment if the conflict continues unchecked.

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