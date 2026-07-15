It’s Time to Reconfigure Your Understanding of Wealth

When I recently shared this idea with Tucker Carlson in a recent interview, he gave me that look that showed he shared the same sentiment. Real wealth has never been about the size of your bank account or the number of zeroes on a stock portfolio. Real wealth is health, nature, values, and ethics. And by that measure, most of us are already richer than the billionaires we are taught to envy.

I’ve watched the ultra-wealthy chase after money, only to find themselves trapped in a gilded cage of anxiety, paranoia, and disconnection. They often panic at every market dip, they fear the loss of their fortunes, and they trade their freedom for more security. Meanwhile, those of us who focus on natural joy, clean air, and purposeful living possess something no billionaire can buy: contentment that does not depend on external circumstances. And the pursuit of a personal mission that’s truly priceless.

Health: The Wealth You Cannot Buy

Your body’s ability to walk, to breathe deeply, to digest food, and to fight off illness -- these are priceless assets that no amount of money can purchase. As Paul C. Bragg and Patricia Bragg wrote in “The Miracle of Fasting,” “Riches cannot buy health and happiness. Just because a person has achieved fame, it does not mean they have health.” [1] I couldn’t agree more. I have interviewed people who reversed stage four cancer with nutrition, who came off transplant lists by detoxifying their bodies, and who now run marathons in their 50s and 60s. That kind of vitality is not for sale at any price.

Even billionaires age quickly if they neglect their bodies. But you earn your health through daily choices -- what you eat, how you move, whether you expose yourself to toxic chemicals and electromagnetic pollution. No concierge doctor can reverse the damage of a lifetime of processed food and pharmaceutical dependency. Health can’t be purchased with currency.

When you wake up feeling strong and clear-headed, you are already wealthier than the billionaire who relies on a cocktail of prescription drugs just to get out of bed. As Vicki Robin wrote in “Your Money or Your Life,” the true measure of wealth is not the dollars you accumulate but the life energy you have and how you choose to spend it. [2] That is a lesson many billionaires haven’t learned.

Nature: The Billionaire’s Missing Luxury

Living in nature -- hearing tree frogs at dusk, drinking rainwater, walking through a lush forest -- costs almost nothing, yet it is a luxury most billionaires cannot enjoy. They are stuck in penthouses overlooking polluted city skylines, surrounded by synthetic fragrances and the constant hum of traffic. You couldn’t pay me a billion dollars to live such a life!

I recently recorded a Health Ranger Report podcast after walking alongside my donkeys in Central Texas, reflecting on this very truth: “I find myself blessed with more freedom, open country, water, and food than even the wealthiest billionaire in New York City could ever hope to enjoy.” [3] That is not hyperbole; it is the honest observation of someone who has seen both worlds.

I have more real wealth than any amount of money can buy because I have clean air, natural medicine, and a living environment free of toxic neighbors and artificial fragrances. Vandana Shiva, in her book “Oneness Versus the 1%,” argues that the ultra-wealthy elite -- the 0.001% -- are responsible for many of the environmental and health crises we face, because they have commodified nature and destroyed the very ecosystems that sustain life. [4] They have traded the sacred for the profitable, and in doing so, they have lost what cannot be replaced. Meanwhile, you and I can still step outside and breathe air that nourishes our cells. That is a wealth that cannot be stolen, inflated, or taxed.

Redefining Wealth: How to Be Richer on Less

You can achieve a life richer than any billionaire by simplifying. Sell the big house in the suburb with the HOA covenants that dictate what color your mailbox can be. Move to the country, own your land outright, and focus on joy and purpose rather than status symbols. I’ve seen it happen time and again. People who downsize, plant gardens, and spend their days creating and exploring find a fulfillment that the wealthiest hedge fund manager can only dream of.

True wealth comes from freedom, health, creativity, and connection to the natural world -- not from dollar signs or stock portfolios. The richest person is not the one with the most toys, but the person with the greatest joys.

When you redefine wealth this way, you instantly discover that you are already sitting on an abundance that most billionaires would kill for.

Conclusion: Open Your Eyes to the Abundance You Already Have

The best things in life are truly free: sunshine, breath, exercise, compassion, purpose, and a functioning body. Recognize these as your true riches, and you will never feel poor again.

I encourage you to rethink your measures of wealth. Stop chasing the illusion that more money will bring you happiness. Instead, invest in your health, your relationships, your connection to the earth, and your spiritual growth.

If you want to explore this concept further and join a community that celebrates natural abundance, I invite you to visit the Decentralize.TV website. There, you will find resources on growing your own food, detoxifying your body, and living a life that is richer than any billionaire’s. Because the truth is, you are already wealthy beyond measure. You just need to open your eyes to see it.

References

The Miracle of Fasting Proven Throughout History for Physical Mental and Spiritual Rejuvenation. Author: Paul C Bragg and Patricia Bragg. Your Money or Your Life 9 Steps to Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Achieving Financial Independence Fully. Author: Vicki Robin. Health Ranger Report - real wealth is freedom not money - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, April 02, 2020. Author: Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. Oneness Versus the 1 - Mercola.com, November 01, 2020. Author: Mercola.com.

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