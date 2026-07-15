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Leslie Fleming-Mitchell's avatar
Leslie Fleming-Mitchell
10h

I want to point out one thing. I like what you're saying, but it does not address the fact that billionaires have bought up the very best properties on the ocean, on the prettiest lakes, in mountains, meadows, forests, and all the places we cherish and make our souls sing. They may not enjoy these places, but the bottom line is they have gobbled most of them up, making it harder and more expensive for the 99% to access beautiful beaches, lakes, and nature in her most pure and divine forms. And that's not okay. Greed must be regulated.

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Mama Wolf's avatar
Mama Wolf
8h

I was thinking this perspective is from somebody who already has all of his Primal needs met. I guess I take a Maslow's Hierarchy of needs viewpoint. It's hard to enjoy nature and organic food when you're unable to feed your children and put a roof over your head. For something to be TRUTH, it needs to be truth universally, it needs to apply to everyone. Even the AI picture of someone wandering by a cabin next to a deer LOL that imaginary person would have to be able to afford the cabin and property taxes . Once those needs are met maybe he could relax and enjoy nature.

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