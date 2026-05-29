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Yvonne Renee's avatar
Yvonne Renee
3h

You have dealt with so much backlash, censorship, etc and yet you always handle it with honor and dignity and still show respect to others. 💎

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Yvonne Renee's avatar
Yvonne Renee
3h

Yes we have all the power against them and the entities in them. They lose.

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