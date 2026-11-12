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Keith Wells's avatar
Keith Wells
8h

as we watch the world implode over tech’s control of humans and witness the insane amount of natural resources disappear just so we can be controlled under the guise of security-the whole thing reeks of bullshit beyond blade runner

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
6h

Thanks Mike for all the Good you do to keep US informed, educated, knowledgeable with opportunities all can afford to do! GOD Bless You! We appreciate TRUTH!

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