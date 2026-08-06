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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
6d

Great dual Path-o-Gen of 5th Gen warfare. But you left out the third leg of the stool which combined allow the amplification of the Modernity Stew we all live in; nano particulates from GeoEngineering, glyphosates, dioxins, GMOs, seed oils etc.

The third leg is microwave EMF cooking us. 5G/6G.

The only way out is God. But it has always been so even before technology.

God Bless, 🙏🙏🙏

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
5d

Insanity. Iranians are voting for Abdul El Sayed in Michigan.

https://okeefemediagroup.com/michigan-iran-non-us-citizen-voter-registration-investigation/

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