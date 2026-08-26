Your Food is Designed to Break You

I’ve spent the last two decades investigating the food supply, and what I have discovered is grim. The United States is the only nation on Earth where the food system and the healthcare system operate as a single, coordinated profit engine designed to make you sick, keep you sick, and then kill you for profit. [1]

This is not hyperbole or conspiracy theory -- it is a documented business model. The processed food industry engineers addictive, nutritionally empty products that cause chronic inflammation and metabolic disease, and then the pharmaceutical industry steps in with lifelong prescription drugs that mask symptoms without ever addressing root causes.

The Shocking Truth About Processed Food

The modern food supply creates nutritional poverty despite economic abundance. Processed food is deliberately stripped of the very nutrients your body needs to repair DNA damage. Ultra-processed foods include packaged snacks, fast food, frozen meals, and sugary drinks. [2] A large-scale analysis from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition found that people who consumed higher amounts of ultra-processed foods had measurable changes in their blood -- a metabolic fingerprint of disease. [3]

Meanwhile, the committee advising on U.S. Dietary Guidelines -- which form the foundation for all national nutrition programs totaling nearly $100 billion annually -- had 95% of its members tied to Big Pharma and Big Food. [4] This is what happens when regulatory capture is complete: the same people who profit from your sickness are the ones writing the rules on what gets called ‘food.’

How Your DNA Gets Damaged Every Day

DNA damage comes from sources you cannot avoid: background radiation, the 5G towers being installed on every street corner, the spike proteins from experimental mRNA injections, and even your own normal metabolism. As I previously stated, when excess peroxynitrate activates PARP to repair DNA damage, it consumes NAD+, and if you run out you cannot repair the damage -- which is likely the central cause for many of the “turbo” diseases we are seeing in the modern world. [5]

Your body has ancient repair mechanisms -- processes like non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) -- but these require specific nutrients to function. When your body is overwhelmed with mRNA injections, however, those natural repair mechanisms cannot keep up. [6] The resulting damage accumulates over time, and as I have warned repeatedly, cancer deaths are skyrocketing. [7] This is not accidental. It is as if the food supply is engineered to make us sick.

The Nutrients Your Body Needs (But Processed Food Removes)

Key nutrients like apigenin, anthocyanins, and phycocyanin are critical for gene repair. These are found in fresh produce and superfoods, not in the chemical-laden packages lining grocery store aisles. Research has demonstrated the effects of anthocyanins and other phenolics as inhibitors of oxidative stress and damage to cellular DNA. [8] In my interview with Dr. Ed Group, we discussed how parasites and harmful organisms are associated with every single disease condition, and how a nutrient-dense diet is essential for eliminating these threats. [9]

Processed foods also lack critical coenzyme minerals like zinc that are essential for proper signaling of DNA repair systems (your built-in nanotechnology). Mineral depletion leaves most Americans highly vulnerable to unrepairable DNA damage.

The Three Consequences of Failed Gene Repair

The inability to repair DNA leads to three catastrophic outcomes: turbo cancers, accelerated aging, and immune collapse. In my interviews with experts, we discussed how we are facing a significant crisis where rampant autoimmune disorders will likely emerge, along with turbo cancers primarily affecting leukemia, lymphoma, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. [10]

This is not accidental. Dr. Sherry Rogers, in her book ‘Orthomolecular Medicine: Tired or Toxic,’ warned that the damage wreaked by environmental toxins is not fully discovered. She explains how these toxins damage the receptors for vitamin A and the chemistry to make more DHA, the most important fatty acid in our arterial cell membranes -- needed to protect against heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and cancer. [11] The processed food industry, in collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry, has engineered a profit model that depends on your DNA being broken faster than it can be repaired.

Why My New Genetic Survival Course Exists and What You’ll Learn

I used to believe genetic damage from radiation, spike protein, or 5G was permanent and irreversible. That fatalistic mindset is exactly what the globalists want you to adopt -- because helpless people do not resist. But my research for the new Unbreakable course at GeneticSurvival.com revealed something extraordinary. [12]

The free course teaches you how to restore gene repair using specific nutrients and strategies that have been suppressed by the medical establishment. It covers all the nutrients and strategies you need to protect your genetic code. Watch it for free starting this Saturday -- you’ll learn things I wish I’d known for 25 years.

...things that could very easily save your life in the years ahead as we battle increased mRNA jab fallout and the rising risk of nuclear war or nuclear terrorism.

References

How U.S. Food and Pharma Systems Are Literally Designed to KILL You - NaturalNews.com. August 25, 2026. Higher Intake of Ultra-Processed Foods Associated With Lower Levels of Key Nutrients, Review Finds - NaturalNews.com. August 12, 2026. Ultra-processed foods leave a measurable metabolic fingerprint in your blood, new research confirms - NaturalNews.com. July 18, 2026. 95% of Committee Members Advising on U.S. Dietary Guidelines Had Ties to Big Pharma, Big Food - ChildrensHealthDefense.org. How Aging Affects Mitochondria in Brain Cells - Mercola.com. July 12, 2018. Brighteon Broadcast News - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. Brighteon Broadcast News - Google Bud Light Shortened - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. February 28, 2024. Effects of anthocyanins and other phenolics of boysenberry and blackcurrant as inhibitors of oxidative stress and damage to cellular DNA in SH-SY5Y and HL-60 cells - Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture. 86:678–686 (2006). Mike Adams interview with Ed Group - November 7, 2022. Mike Adams interview with Sherri Tenpenny - February 28, 2024. Orthomolecular Medicine: The Cholesterol Hoax - Dr. Sherry Rogers. The Surprising Nutritional Science of Genetic Repair and How to Survive the Coming mRNA Shedding Wave and Radioisotope Fallout - NaturalNews.com. August 25, 2026. The overlooked power of B vitamins Why deficiencies are rising and how to reverse them - NaturalNews.com. September 04, 2025. Feed Your Genes Right: Eat to Turn Off Disease Causing Genes and Slow Down - Jack Challem. The Live Food Factor: The Comprehensive Guide to the Ultimate Diet - Victoria Boutenko. The Medicine in Your Food: A Practical Guide to Eating for Optimal Health and Vitality - books.brightlearn.ai. August 26, 2026.

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