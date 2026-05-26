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Katrina Highberg's avatar
Katrina Highberg
3h

Cotton, linen, wool, angora, silk, hemp are so much more comfortable to wear. Love my purple wool socks

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Shelly's avatar
Shelly
4h

Natural fiber clothing is just so much better for Texas summers. (Well, any season in southeast Texas) Try walking around outside in polyester when it’s 98 degrees with 70% humidity. It’s basically a microwave oven situation! No thank you!

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