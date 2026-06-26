Zach-Adams Effect with Zach Vorhies - Government Licensing to Use AI Models

In today’s episode on Decentralized.TV, former Google engineer and whistleblower Zach Voorhees provided a weekly update on the rapidly shifting landscape of artificial intelligence. He reported that OpenAI has announced a custom AI chip deal with Broadcom, a significant move away from Nvidia’s current monopoly on AI hardware. Voorhees also discussed the impending regulatory crackdown on AI, noting that while the Trump administration is currently delaying a ban on China’s DeepSeek R1 model, he believes a “great American firewall” is inevitable. He warned that the government will likely criminalize the possession of powerful open-source models from China, forcing citizens to verify their identity and citizenship to access AI services, a move he argued will push allies and users toward adversarial nations.

Voorhees highlighted the accelerating competition between U.S. and Chinese AI, citing Eric Schmidt’s revised estimates that the lead has shrunk from five years to mere months. He characterized Anthropic’s complaints about Chinese “distillation attacks” as hypocritical, given that major AI companies often train on data taken from others. The conversation also shifted to the emerging “agent era” of AI, where skilled software harnesses—not just raw model intelligence—are becoming the most valuable commodity, likening top researchers to NBA free agents. The episode concluded with Voorhees emphasizing that as models shrink and become capable of running on personal computers, the government’s ability to control access to knowledge will face its greatest challenge, ultimately framing the debate as a conflict between centralized censorship and decentralized, open-source innovation.

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