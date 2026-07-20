Zach-Adams Effect with Zach Vorhies - Episode 127 – July 19, 2026 - Google AI Goes Military as the Great American Firewall Takes Shape

On this interview on Decentralized TV, host Mike Adams and co-host Todd Pittner spoke with Zach Voorhees, a former Google engineer and self-described AI whistleblower, about recent developments in artificial intelligence. Voorhees reported that two researchers resigned from Google DeepMind after the company sold its AI infrastructure to the U.S. military without restrictions against autonomous weapons or mass surveillance. He noted that Google’s legal team informed employees that the company’s founding promise to avoid such applications was not legally binding. Voorhees also discussed China’s use of “distillation” models to create cheaper AI systems by feeding queries to frontier models and training smaller versions on the outputs, describing it as “wholesale theft” that mirrors how U.S. companies collected user data. He predicted a “Great American Firewall” limiting access to Chinese AI models and a bifurcated global AI ecosystem.

The conversation also addressed cybersecurity, the AI investment bubble, and the risks of advanced AI. Voorhees argued that inference costs are low and that the high expenses are tied to training larger models, which he expects to be consolidated under government control as “the thing that builds us a Star Trek civilization or kills us all with swarm bots.” He warned of a future where AI agents require licensing and crypto signatures tied to biometric identity to prevent unauthorized activity. When asked about the likelihood of AI causing human extinction, Voorhees suggested that pairing AI with human oversight and maintaining the ability to physically disconnect data centers offers a containment strategy. The episode concluded with Adams advising viewers to download open-source AI models locally before potential government restrictions, and promoting pine needle tea as a health remedy.

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