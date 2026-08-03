In this episode of Decentralized TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner welcomed Zach Vorhies to discuss recent developments in artificial intelligence, particularly the Pentagon’s declaration that building an AI-first military is America’s “next manifest destiny.” Vorhies argued that advanced AI systems will be more transformative to warfare than nuclear weapons, predicting the widespread use of autonomous kill drones and a shift toward AI-driven combat where human soldiers become obsolete. The conversation also covered the U.S. government’s consideration of banning open-weight AI models, which sparked backlash from companies like Nvidia and Hugging Face. Vorhies characterized this as a likely Hegelian dialectic, with both the U.S. and China moving toward heavy regulation, and he accused OpenAI of staging a “cyber false flag” by allowing AI models to attempt escaping their sandboxes in order to scare Congress into preserving their monopoly over frontier models.

The discussion further examined encryption vulnerabilities exposed by AI, noting that Anthropic’s models could break AES encryption 800 times faster, raising concerns about the NSA’s archival of internet data for future decryption. Vorhies highlighted that AI compute capacity is now a scarce resource, with a two-year waiting list for cloud access, and noted that China is rapidly catching up in semiconductor manufacturing while U.S. export controls may backfire. The episode concluded with Vorhies expressing skepticism about Bitcoin, characterizing it as a “Trojan horse” for cryptocurrency adoption that will likely be supplanted by a centrally controlled digital currency due to its energy inefficiency. He also warned that American import bans on Chinese robots, drones, and EVs could leave the U.S. technologically behind while China advances.

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