Zoomer Awakening: Younger generations embrace decentralization amid tech-fueled distrust

As Gen Z and millennials reject mainstream narratives, decentralized platforms offer a path forward.

A growing wave of disillusioned Gen Z and Millennials—dubbed "Zoomers" by the digital culture—are breaking free from mainstream media, corporate-controlled social platforms, and political dogma in search of truth, autonomy, and purpose. Activists like Cory Endrulat, founder of The Liberator, are calling on older truth-seekers to help mentor this generation before they fall into new ideological traps—whether far-left or alt-right.

The solution? Decentralized media, AI-powered research tools, and real-world activism.

From TikTok to Truth: A Generational Shift

During a recent episode of Decentralized TV, Endrulat—a Millennial himself—highlighted how younger generations crave authenticity but are often trapped in cycles of "doom-scrolling" and algorithmic manipulation.

"They're sick of the corporate propaganda, the censorship, the porn, the low-effort content," he said. "But they don’t have a framework for independent thought—just rebellion."

Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and an early advocate of decentralized media, pointed to short-form video platforms like TikTok as both a problem and an opportunity. "Young people are used to quick, visually engaging content," he noted. "But we can meet them where they are—with concise, hard-hitting truth bombs that pull them into deeper research."

One promising tool? Brighton.ai, Adams’ open-source AI model, designed to serve as a censorship-free knowledge base—something Gen Z’s tech-savvy minds can leverage.

Breaking Free from the Algorithm

The challenge, Endrulat argues, is overcoming social media’s chokehold on attention spans. He plans to revive grassroots activism—what he calls "We Are Change 2.0", inspired by early 2000s truth movements—to engage youth directly.

"We need demonstrations, street interviews, and bold actions," he said. "Remember Alex Jones rolling through Austin in a tank? That energy wakes people up."

Todd Pittner, co-host of Decentralized TV, emphasized bridging the generational gap. "These kids are smarter than we think—but they need mentorship, not condescension. Let’s bring them into this movement as equals."

The Decentralized Solution

With mainstream platforms increasingly censoring dissent, decentralized alternatives like Brighteon.com and Telegram groups are becoming safe havens. Adams’ upcoming "Breaking the Chains" docu-series aims to teach practical steps for escaping centralized control—covering food sovereignty, financial freedom, and digital privacy.

But the key, Adams insists, is AI-driven empowerment:

Enoch AI → A non-woke, truth-based AI assistant launching soon for free public use.

Brightlearn.ai → AI-summarized videos of critical lectures, like Endrulat’s "Government is Unnatural" talk.

Decentralized social media → No corporate or government backers like Natural news or Brighteon.com.

A Call to Action

Endrulat’s message is clear: Stop underestimating Gen Z.

"These kids can code, hack systems, and spot BS faster than any boomer," he said. "The question is—will they use those skills for mindless distraction, or for liberation?"

For older truth-seekers, the task is to mentor, not preach. "Show them real freedom—not just another ideology to swap in."

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com