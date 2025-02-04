In a bold move that has sparked both praise and controversy, the Trump administration has announced the suspension of funding to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Critics of USAID have long argued that the agency serves as a front for CIA operations, funding corrupt regimes, orchestrating regime changes, and fueling "color revolutions" worldwide. In a recent interview with Mike Adams, Michael Yon provided extensive evidence of USAID's involvement in destructive activities, particularly in regions like the Darien Gap. Yon emphasized the urgent need to defund and dismantle USAID to address these global issues effectively.

USAID: A front for global destabilization?

USAID, often touted as a humanitarian organization, has been accused of functioning as a "CIA slush fund," dispersing money to corrupt NGOs and regimes. Mike Adams opened the interview by stating, "USAID is the money dispersion hub for all that nonsense—regime change, psyops, propaganda, everything around the world." Michael Yon, speaking from Panama with the Panama Canal in view, corroborated these claims, highlighting USAID's pervasive presence in the Darien Gap, a critical migration route between Central and South America.

Yon shared harrowing accounts of the destruction caused by USAID and the United Nations in the Darien Gap. He described scenes of suffering, including sick and dying babies amidst NGO operations. "USAID is big here," Yon said. "Their signs are all over the Darien Gap. The destruction they’ve created is undeniable." He also noted a significant decline in migration flows through the region since the Trump administration cut funding to USAID, suggesting a direct correlation between the agency's activities and the crisis.

The Darien Gap: A microcosm of global issues

The Darien Gap has become a focal point for Yon's investigations. He has spent months documenting the routes, maps, and NGOs involved in facilitating mass migrations. Yon credited his work with raising awareness about the magnitude of the problem, stating, "If it wasn’t for you, Michael, I don’t think this administration would have nearly as much awareness of the magnitude of this problem."

Yon’s efforts have exposed the complicity of NGOs like USAID, the United Nations, and others in enabling human trafficking and drug smuggling. He argued that these organizations are not only facilitating illegal migration but are also deeply involved in the drug trade. "Human trafficking and drug smuggling go hand in hand," Yon explained. "Many of the caravans forming in Mexico are used to smuggle drugs alongside people."

Defunding USAID: A necessary step

Both Adams and Yon advocate for the complete defunding and dismantling of USAID and the United Nations. Yon stated unequivocally, "We need to defund and dismantle USAID. They’re part of the problem. They’re destroying us." He likened the situation to "putting out fires while the arsonists are still setting them," emphasizing that cutting off funding to these organizations is essential to addressing the root causes of global instability.

Yon also highlighted the broader implications of USAID's activities, including its role in funding corrupt regimes and undermining national sovereignty. He pointed to the United Nations' alignment with the Chinese Communist Party as evidence of a larger agenda. "The United Nations is almost a working arm of the Chinese Communist Party," Yon said, citing efforts to close the U.S. base at Diego Garcia as an example of this collaboration.

The broader geopolitical context

The interview also touched on the broader geopolitical landscape, including the role of China in global affairs. Yon warned of China's use of economic tactics to indebt nations and expand its influence, drawing parallels to the strategies described in John Perkins' Confessions of an Economic Hit Man. "China is doing exactly what the U.S. used to do," Yon said. "They’re indebting nations and using that debt to control them."

Yon also discussed the importance of geography in understanding global power dynamics. He emphasized the strategic significance of regions like the Darien Gap, the Panama Canal, and the Arctic, noting that control over these areas is critical to maintaining global influence. "If you don’t understand geography, you’re going to miss what’s happening in the world," Yon said.

A call to action

As the interview concluded, both Adams and Yon called for greater awareness and action to address the issues caused by USAID and similar organizations. The suspension of USAID funding marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, but as Yon and Adams made clear, much more needs to be done to dismantle the systems of corruption and exploitation that have fueled global instability for decades. The question remains: Will this move by the Trump administration be the first step toward a more transparent and accountable approach to international aid, or will it simply be a temporary pause in a long history of misconduct? Only time will tell.

