John Perkins and Mike Adams Warn of U.S. economic decline as China rises: The new era of global power dynamics

In a recent interview, John Perkins, the author of Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, delves into the shifting global power dynamics as China surpasses the United States in economic influence. Perkins, a former chief economist at a major U.S. consulting firm, shares his insights on how China’s strategic investments in infrastructure and trade partnerships are reshaping the global economy. He warns that the U.S.'s reliance on military interventions and economic coercion is backfiring, driving nations toward China.

The Rise of China and the Decline of U.S. Influence

Perkins, who has spent decades observing and participating in global economic strategies, begins by recounting his role as an "economic hit man." His job was to identify countries with valuable resources and arrange large loans from organizations like the World Bank. However, the money never reached the intended countries; instead, it funded U.S. corporations to build infrastructure that primarily benefited the wealthy, while the local populations were left in debt and poverty.

Perkins argues that the U.S. approach, which he calls the "debt trap," has been increasingly ineffective. He contrasts this with China's strategy, which focuses on building infrastructure like ports and railways through initiatives like the New Silk Road. China's approach is more appealing to developing nations because it promises economic growth and integration into a global trading network without thestrings attached to U.S. loans.

The Weaponization of the U.S. Dollar

One of the key tools of U.S. economic coercion is the weaponization of the dollar. Perkins explains that the U.S. has a history of using economic sanctions to isolate countries like Russia and Iran. However, these sanctions often harm ordinary citizens more than they hurt the leaders. Moreover, the U.S. dollar's status as the world's primary trading currency allows it to impose sanctions with global reach.

China, recognizing the vulnerability this creates, is actively working to undermine the dollar's dominance. It is promoting its own currency in international trade and investing in alternative financial systems, such as the BRICS bank. Perkins warns that the U.S. is losing its economic leverage, and the unintended consequences of its aggressive policies are pushing more countries toward China.

The Future of Global Power Dynamics

Perkins and Adams discuss the broader implications of these shifts. They note that China's economic growth over the past three decades has been unprecedented, lifting 900 million people out of poverty. While this growth has come at a social and environmental cost, China's narrative of economic success is compelling to many developing nations.

The U.S., on the other hand, is increasingly seen as a bully on the global stage. Perkins highlights how U.S. foreign policy, including the threat of military intervention and economic sanctions, has alienated many countries. He suggests that the U.S. needs to adopt a more cooperative approach, focusing on building partnerships and helping other nations develop their economies.

The Role of Technology and AI

The interview also touches on the technological front, where China is making significant strides. Perkins notes that China is not only competing with the U.S. in traditional industries but is also leading in areas like artificial intelligence (AI). He points to the recent release of a powerful AI model by a Chinese company, DeepSeek, which outperforms many U.S. models at a fraction of the cost.

This technological competition is another front where the U.S. is losing ground. Perkins argues that instead of trying to stifle China's technological progress, the U.S. should seek to collaborate and benefit from it. The alternative, he warns, could lead to a technological and economic isolation that would harm both countries.

A Call for a New Approach

In conclusion, Perkins and Adams call for a fundamental shift in U.S. foreign policy. They advocate for a more cooperative and less coercive approach, one that focuses on building mutually beneficial relationships and addressing global challenges like climate change and economic inequality. Perkins emphasizes that the U.S. still has the opportunity to set a positive course for the world, but it must recognize the changing global landscape and adapt accordingly.

As the interview comes to a close, Perkins leaves a final thought: "We live in a blessed time in human history, and we have the power to shape the world we want to leave for future generations. The choice is ours, and the time to act is now."

