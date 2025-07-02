Experts reveal how the PREP Act granting liability protection to vaccine makers is a "License to Kill"

In a recent interview, Sasha Latypova, a leading critic of U.S. health policies, has brought to light a disturbing aspect of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). This lesser-known law grants pharmaceutical companies complete legal immunity for mRNA vaccines, effectively allowing them to manufacture and distribute these products without any liability for injuries or deaths, granting them a "license to kill."

The PREP Act, passed in 2005, was initially designed as a mechanism to buy unregulated, liability-free products from pharmaceutical companies on a small scale, primarily for national stockpiles in case of bioterrorism. However, in 2020, this legal framework was expanded to cover the entire U.S. population, leading to a significant legal and ethical crisis. Latypova, who has an MBA and extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, emphasizes that the emergency declaration under the PREP Act is still extended until December 2029. This 10-year emergency declaration, she argues, has turned the PREP Act into a tool for mass deception and liability evasion.

Latypova's criticism extends to the current administration, particularly Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.). She co-authored an open letter to RFK Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Health Administration, highlighting their silence on mRNA vaccine victims and the lack of accountability. Despite RFK Jr.'s initial promise to reform health policies, Latypova and other critics are deeply disappointed by the administration's failure to address the ongoing legal and ethical issues surrounding the vaccines.

Wearables and Surveillance

Adding to the concerns, RFK Jr. has recently announced that HHS will invest heavily in promoting wearable health devices. Latypova warns that these devices, often marketed as health monitoring tools, could be used for mass surveillance and to target individuals based on their health data. She argues that the move is a blatant attempt to create new markets for tech and pharma companies, further eroding public trust in government health initiatives.

Wearable health devices can transmit biometric data to corporations and government entities, potentially exposing the most intimate aspects of an individual's health. Latypova points out that this technology can be weaponized to deny health insurance, employment, or even parental rights. She also highlights the potential for these devices to be used to enforce compliance with government health mandates, such as vaccine mandates, and to monitor individuals for infectious diseases, potentially leading to forced quarantine or other coercive measures.

The Bigger Picture

Latypova's critique is not limited to the current administration. She traces the roots of these issues back to the broader economic and political landscape. The pharmaceutical industry, facing a decline in profitability due to expired patents, has turned to the PREP Act as a tool to generate massive returns. This has led to a convergence of government and big business interests, with the FDA and HHS acting as enablers for the pharmaceutical industry.

The implications are far-reaching, extending beyond the immediate health and legal concerns. Latypova suggests that the broader agenda behind these policies may include depopulation strategies, enforced sterility, and the creation of new markets for tech and pharma companies. She emphasizes the need for transparency and accountability, calling on the public to demand that the MAHA administration live up to its promises and protect the health and rights of the American people.

Conclusion

In summary, the PREP Act and the push for wearable health devices are part of a larger system that prioritizes corporate profits and government control over public health and individual rights. Sasha Latypova's insights highlight the urgent need for critical thinking and action to ensure that health policies are transparent, ethical, and truly in the best interest of the public. The public's role in demanding accountability and transparency cannot be overstated in this ongoing battle for health freedom.

