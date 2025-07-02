In a bombshell revelation, Mike Adams, host of Brighteon Broadcast News, declared that the meticulously constructed illusion of our reality—akin to The Truman Show—is crumbling. As skepticism toward mainstream narratives grows, from pandemics to geopolitics, Adams argues that the globalist-controlled facade is being exposed as a "total fraud."

The Great Awakening

Adams likened modern society to Plato’s allegory of the cave, where shadows on the wall are mistaken for reality. "So many people are waking up and being red-pilled," he said, forcing the powers-that-be to shift tactics toward more desperate measures of control. The rise of decentralized knowledge, particularly through AI and alternative media, is accelerating this awakening.

One key milestone is the launch of Enoch, an open-source AI model developed by Adams’ team at Brighteon.ai. Unlike corporate-controlled AI like Google’s or Meta’s "libtard logic" engines, Enoch is designed to bypass censorship, providing unfiltered access to suppressed truths—such as cancer cures scrubbed from Google after 2017. "This is the Noah’s Ark of human knowledge," Adams proclaimed, emphasizing its role in dismantling centralized propaganda.

The Collapse of Manufactured Realities

Adams dissected several "Truman Show" narratives that have unraveled:

COVID-19: Initially, the pandemic was a "global LARP" (live-action role-play), complete with mask theatrics and hospital homicide protocols. But as evidence mounted—such as whistleblowers admitting hospitals were paid to inflate death counts—the illusion shattered. "COVID was a medical false flag to push depopulation," Adams asserted. Ukraine-Russia War: Western media painted Ukraine as victorious and Russia as collapsing, yet reality proved the opposite. "Russia’s hypersonic missiles defeated NATO’s defenses, while Ukraine ran out of soldiers and ammo," Adams noted. The Pentagon’s recent halt to weapons shipments to Kyiv, citing depleted stockpiles, further exposes the deception. AI and Decentralization: Open-source AI models, like China’s Qwen and DeepSeek, are outpacing Western counterparts bogged down by ideological bias. "Meta’s AI is trained on hallucinations like ‘men can have babies’—it’s doomed to fail," Adams quipped.

The Globalists’ Last Stand

As control slips, elites are resorting to extreme measures:

Wearables: RFK Jr.’s push for subcutaneous surveillance devices under HHS aims to monitor physiology—and potentially enforce compliance. Adams warned, "They’ll diagnose you with COVID remotely and haul you to quarantine camps."

Cosmic False Flags: From staged alien invasions (Operation Blue Beam) to nuclear-triggered tsunamis, Adams predicts escalating theatrics to reinstate fear.

The Power of Conscious Creation

Adams concluded with a metaphysical twist: reality is a collective projection shaped by belief systems. "As we reject false narratives—virology, artificial scarcity, authority worship—we reshape the universe itself," he said, urging listeners to embrace their role as "architects" of a new paradigm.

The Takeaway: The walls of the globalist theater are falling. Whether through AI, grassroots skepticism, or spiritual awakening, humanity is stepping out of the cave—and the puppeteers are panicking.

