Redefining Faith: A deep dive into the true meaning of spiritual independence

In a powerful interview on Brighteon.com, Bible scholar Brad Cummings and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explore the concept of spiritual independence, challenging the conventional wisdom of institutionalized religion and offering a fresh perspective on authentic faith. The conversation delves into the pitfalls of the religious industrial complex and the importance of a direct, personal relationship with God. It also highlights the upcoming free online course, "All the Things That Matter," which aims to guide individuals through a genuine spiritual journey.

The Unraveling of Man’s Dominion

The interview begins with a reflection on current global events, which many people see as end times or apocalyptic. Brad Cummings, an accomplished Bible scholar and publisher of the Founders Bible, counters this perspective. "What we're seeing is the unraveling of a lot of things that man has done," he explains. "It's like when you sow to the wind, you reap the whirlwind. This sets the stage for the return of Jesus, which is good news, not the end."

The Role of the Bible and Revelation

Cummings argues that the Bible, particularly the book of Revelation, is often misinterpreted. "Revelation is supposed to be the revelation of Jesus Christ, bringing all of creation back to the garden and to a wedding where God marries humanity as his bride," he says. "Man has done a lot of crazy interpretations, but the core message is about God's love and restoration."

Challenging Institutionalized Religion

The conversation turns to the role of institutionalized religion. Both Cummings and Dr. Tenpenny express deep concerns about the religious industrial complex. "Jesus didn't come to set up institutions and hierarchies but to call people into a direct relationship with him," explains Cummings. "Sadly, many prefer to have God at a distance, showing up to church and feeling like they're doing their duty, but they are frightened of actually knowing him for themselves."

The Founders Bible and the Course "All the Things That Matter"

Cummings highlights the importance of the Founders Bible, which combines scripture with the teachings of America's founding fathers. "Our Founding Fathers understood that rights come from God, not government," he says. "We must protect that understanding and not let government become the boss."

The interview also introduces the free online course, "All the Things That Matter," which begins streaming on July 5 at BrightU.com. The course aims to help individuals rediscover the true essence of their faith and apply biblical teachings to modern life. "It's about sifting through the minutia and focusing on the central things that really matter to God," explains Cummings. "We want to help people have a real relationship with God that isn't stifled by religious dogma."

A Call for Spiritual Independence

Dr. Tenpenny emphasizes the need for spiritual independence. "The course resonates with the lukewarm Christian, those who have been doing all the right things but lack spark and enthusiasm," she says. "It will also appeal to those who have tried Christianity but didn't find it fulfilling, offering hope and a deeper understanding of God's plan."

A Celebration of Human Connection

The interview concludes with a reflection on the deepening of love for humanity that comes from a genuine spiritual journey. "My love for humanity has become so much stronger since reading scripture," shares Mike Adams, the host of the interview. "It's politically incorrect to love everyone equally, but that's what Christ teaches us."

Conclusion

The interview on Brighteon.com with Brad Cummings and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is a powerful call to spiritual independence. It challenges the status quo and offers a fresh, authentic approach to faith. The upcoming course, "All the Things That Matter," promises to be a valuable resource for anyone seeking a deeper, more meaningful connection with God.

