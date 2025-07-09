Texas flood rescue efforts intensify as satellite phones and faraday bags prove critical

As rescue teams and residents grapple with the aftermath of devastating floods in Texas, two tools have emerged as lifelines: satellite phones and Faraday bags. With cell towers failing and government agencies stockpiling electromagnetic pulse (EMP)-proof technology, preparedness experts like Mike Adams of Brighteon.com and Tina from the Satellite Phone Store are urging the public to adopt backup systems before the next disaster strikes.

Satellite Phones: A Lifeline When Networks Fail

Flash floods across Texas have left over 100 dead and thousands stranded, highlighting the fragility of traditional communication infrastructure. "Cell towers went down, and even backup power couldn’t keep up," said Adams during a recent interview. Satellite phones—operable anywhere on Earth—filled the gap, enabling emergency coordination and family reunifications.

Tina noted a surge in reactivations: "First responders, government agencies, even everyday people are dusting off old phones. They’re realizing you can’t rely on cell service when the grid collapses." Her company, sat123.com, offers free devices with service plans, including rugged Iridium models that functioned during Hurricane Milton’s peak.

Adams shared an example: One satellite phone allowed 1,000 stranded survivors to contact loved ones during Hurricane Helene. "A single phone in a community can save lives," he emphasized.

Faraday Bags: Shielding Tech from EMP Threats

Beyond communication, another critical need surfaced: protecting electronics from EMPs—whether from solar flares, nuclear detonations, or cyberattacks. "Government agencies are bulk-buying Faraday bags," Adams revealed, lifting a massive Escape Zone Faraday bag designed to fit entire solar generators.

These EMP-proof bags, available at darkbags.com, block 5G, Wi-Fi, and tracking signals. They’ve become essential for:

Crypto investors storing offline cold wallets.

Preppers shielding backup generators and medical devices.

Everyday users protecting key fobs from car thieves (who exploit wireless signals to steal vehicles).

Tina added, "We’re donating $100 per bag sale to Texas flood relief. People need to see preparedness as a moral duty."

Government Response and Ongoing Risks

Unlike the chaos under FEMA during past disasters, Adams praised Texas’ coordinated response under Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. However, he warned of lingering vulnerabilities: "Utility poles snapped like twigs in Las Vegas’ recent winds. The next crisis could be an EMP or earthquake."

To aid recovery, Adams’ HealthRangerStore.com/rescue is shipping lab-tested organic food and Faraday gear to flood victims, with plans to expand nationally. "Faith and preparedness go hand-in-hand," he said. "Help others today—you might need help tomorrow."

How to Act Now

Get a Satellite Phone: Affordable plans at sat123.com.

Invest in Faraday Bags: Protect generators, phones, and wallets (darkbags.com).

Donate: Support verified relief efforts via HealthRangerStore.com/rescue.

As Texas rebuilds, the message is clear: In an era of escalating disasters, resilience hinges on preparedness. "Don’t wait for the next crisis," Adams urged. "The time to act is now."

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com