In an era where chronic diseases like autism, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive decline are on the rise, one powerful yet overlooked factor is beginning to emerge: sunlight deficiency. Recent studies suggest that infrared wavelengths in sunlight, filtered out by modern indoor lifestyles, play a critical role in everything from cognitive function to pain relief. Yet, as Mike Adams underscores in a wide-ranging interview, the medical-industrial complex prioritizes treating symptoms over addressing root causes, leaving patients dependent on pharmaceuticals rather than harnessing the healing power of natural sunlight.

"The biggest crisis facing humanity right now is chronic degenerative disease," Adams argues. "It's not the result of aging but the lack of fundamental root cause therapies." This stark reality is further highlighted by the pervasive but often ignored issue of sunlight deficiency, which Adams believes is at the core of many modern health issues.

The Sunlight-Nutrition Connection

Sunlight's benefits extend beyond just mood and vitamin D production. Recent studies have shown that infrared wavelengths, even when absorbed through clothed skin, can trigger systemic effects that improve everything from mitochondrial function to vision. Nicholas Holscher, administrator of the McCullough Foundation, points to a study where subjects showed significant improvements in vision after just 15 minutes of infrared light exposure. "We have been made to believe sunlight is toxic," Adams notes, "but it's not. We've been told to wear sunscreen laden with cancer-causing chemicals."

The Medical Industrial Complex

Big Pharma thrives in a world where patients rely on prescription drugs for chronic conditions, many of which have simpler, natural solutions. "The medical industry profits from people being sick and diseased," Adams argues. "It's a repeat business model that keeps people on a cycle of dependency." This reliance on pharmaceuticals not only stifles the exploration of preventive health measures like sunlight but also perpetuates a culture of fear around natural remedies.

Sunlight's Role in Health

Sunlight exposure doesn't just boost vitamin D levels; it also helps balance hormonal rhythms and supports the body's innate healing abilities. Adams highlights the importance of infrared light, especially in improving vision and addressing chronic pain. "The power of exposure to full-spectrum sunlight is incalculable," he says. "It's a form of light nutrition that we can't afford to overlook."

Empowering Patients with Knowledge

With modern lifestyles increasingly indoors and under artificial lights, Adams advocates for a shift in public education to recognize the importance of light as a nutrient. "It's not just about what you eat, but what you see and feel through your environment," he explains. "Natural sunlight and exercise are cornerstones of optimal health."

As chronic diseases continue to rise, it's clear that the focus on pharmaceutical treatments alone is not enough. By embracing the healing power of sunlight, patients can take a significant step towards reclaiming their health and breaking the cycle of dependency on Big Pharma.

"For the sake of our health and future generations," Adams concludes, "it's time to build a new paradigm where the body's inbuilt healing mechanisms are supported by the free, natural light of the sun."

