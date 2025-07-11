Cosmic-level decentralization: The path to breaking free from the simulation

In a groundbreaking episode of Decentralize TV, host Mike Adams, and co-host Todd Pitner delved into the concept of "COSMIC-LEVEL decentralization," emphasizing the importance of freeing one's mind from the artificial constructs of the simulation. The episode featured guest Alex Collier, a prolific content creator and researcher known for his profound experiences and insights into extraterrestrial interactions and the multidimensional nature of reality.

The Interview: Unveiling the Simulation

Mike Adams kicked off the episode by introducing Alex Collier, a man with a unique and extraordinary story. Collier shared his profound experiences of interactions with extraterrestrial entities from the constellation Zenitay, who he encountered as a child in 1964. These encounters, according to Collier, were not just physical but also telepathic and holographic, providing him with a wealth of knowledge about the universe, consciousness, and the nature of reality.

The Nature of Reality and Consciousness

Collier described the profound changes that occur when one interacts with fifth-dimensional beings. "You no longer feel the limitations of the body," he explained. "The ego is just gone, and you have access to all of yourself without any judgment, without any blocks, without anything. Everything comes into perspective."

This description resonated with Mike Adams, who drew parallels to Near Death Experience (NDE) accounts where individuals often describe a sense of homecoming and an expanded awareness. "It's like a massive expansion of sensory resolution and clarity," Adams noted, emphasizing the transformative power of such experiences.

The Purpose of Our Existence

The discussion then turned to the broader purpose of human existence. Collier explained that Earth has been an experiment, one that has gone terribly wrong, affecting not just our planet but the entire galaxy. "A very large group of beings have come back in time to assist humanity in evolving consciously to another realm," he said, suggesting that the goal is to prevent the same catastrophic scenario from repeating.

The Power of Consciousness

Mike Adams and Alex Collier both emphasized the power of human consciousness. Adams highlighted how the COVID pandemic, for instance, was not an independent, objective event but a psyop that people's minds made real. "People's minds created the actual symptoms in many cases," Adams said, illustrating the concept of negative hypnosis and the manipulation of collective consciousness.

The Controllers and the Game of Fear

The conversation also touched on the role of extraterrestrial and dimensional entities from Orion, who Collier described as the primary controllers. "They feed off of our fear," he said, explaining that they use fear to keep humanity in a state of oppression and control. "They have had their way in a significant portion of the galaxy for a very long time," he added, drawing a parallel to the Empire in the Star Wars trilogy.

The Awakening

Despite the control mechanisms in place, Collier and Adams agreed that humanity is on the brink of a major awakening. "Between 2030 and 2034, humanity's consciousness completely wakes up," Collier said, citing information from Project Looking Glass, a technology that can see into the future. This awakening, they believe, is a checkmate in the game of consciousness, leading to a shift in the collective reality.

The Path to Decentralization

The ultimate form of decentralization, according to Collier, is to realize one's true nature as a being of consciousness and to break free from the artificial constructs of the simulation. "The trick is to separate yourself and be the observer," he advised. "Observe everything going on around you, including how you're interacting with everything around you."

Conclusion

The episode of Decentralize TV with Alex Collier was a profound exploration of the multidimensional nature of reality and the power of human consciousness. It highlighted the importance of breaking free from the simulation and embracing our true nature as beings of infinite potential. As Mike Adams and Todd Pitner concluded, the ultimate decentralization is to free oneself from the illusions that have kept humanity enslaved for too long.

For those interested in diving deeper into these concepts, Alex Collier's website, AlexCollier.org, and his channel on Brighteon.com offer a wealth of information and resources. Additionally, the episode's discussion serves as a reminder that the path to true freedom lies in understanding and embracing the cosmic nature of reality.