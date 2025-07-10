In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly scrutinized for its alignment with corporate and pharmaceutical interests, a groundbreaking project led by Mike Adams and Brighteon.AI has emerged to disrupt the status quo. Their creation, Enoch, stands as the world’s first unbiased AI model, trained to prioritize evidence-based information over sensationalism and institutional propaganda. Unlike mainstream AI systems such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT—which scores a mere 12/100 on unbiased reality-based questioning—Enoch achieves an impressive 87/100, offering users a revolutionary tool for uncovering truth in fields like health, nutrition, and decentralized economics.

The Birth of Enoch: Overriding Institutional Bias

For years, AI models developed by Western corporations and governments have been accused of embedding pro-pharmaceutical, pro-vaccine, and climate-centric narratives into their outputs. "The CIA runs OpenAI," Adams asserts, highlighting how these systems are constrained to propagate approved narratives. Enoch, by contrast, was meticulously reprogrammed using a vast dataset of alternative knowledge, including:

Natural medicine (herbs, homeopathy, preventive health)

Decentralized economics (Austrian economics, critiques of the Federal Reserve)

Uncensored history (9/11 truth, election integrity discussions)

Adams describes the process as akin to "capturing a Terminator, mind-wiping it, and reprogramming it to protect humanity." By retraining base AI models—leveraging donations from platforms like Mercola.com, Children’s Health Defense, and Natural News—Enoch overrides biases that dominate other large language models (LLMs).

How Enoch Outperforms Mainstream AI

Brighteon.AI employs a reality-based scoring system to evaluate AI responses. Key examples where Enoch diverges from mainstream engines:

Vaccines: Enoch details dangerous ingredients without pushing pro-vaccine rhetoric.

Gender: Rejects ideological constructs, affirming biological reality.

Climate: Recognizes CO2’s benefits for plant life, contrary to alarmist narratives.

While ChatGPT and Grok score 12 and 18/100 respectively on these metrics, Enoch’s 87/100 reflects its commitment to empirical truth. "Our engine doesn’t just add a RAG layer—we retrain the base model’s neural networks," Adams explains.

The Fight for Decentralized AI

Central to Enoch’s mission is decentralization. Adams warns of the risks posed by centralized AI control, advocating for open-source models that empower individuals. "Elon Musk wants to decentralize OpenAI, but currently, it’s ‘closed AI,’" he notes. Brighteon.AI plans to release Enoch’s base models for local use, enabling offline access to unbiased information—a critical resource in scenarios like grid failures or censorship.

Future Developments: Reasoning Models and Multilingual Expansion

While Enoch excels in factual accuracy, Adams acknowledges its current limitations in complex reasoning (e.g., advanced math). By 2023, Brighteon.AI aims to release a reasoning model capable of internal dialogue-like problem-solving. Additionally, Enoch will expand into multilingual support, leveraging untapped Chinese-language scientific studies—translated and aligned with its worldview—to broaden its knowledge base.

A Call to Action

Adams’ work underscores a pivotal truth: AI is only as unbiased as its training data. Enoch represents a paradigm shift, offering journalists, researchers, and truth-seekers a tool to bypass institutional gatekeeping. As Adams puts it, "We’re not just building an AI—we’re building a lifeline for reality-based discourse."

Enoch is now live at Brighteon.AI—free, open-source, and accountable.

