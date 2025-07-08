Naturopathic advocate Dr. Peter Glidden reveals how big pharma’s monopoly fuels chronic disease epidemic

In a revealing interview on Brighteon.com, naturopathic physician Dr. Peter Glidden delivered a damning indictment of the pharmaceutical industry’s stranglehold on healthcare, linking its profit-driven model to the explosion of chronic illnesses like autism, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s. With 36 years of clinical experience, Glidden argued that conventional medicine’s focus on symptom suppression—rather than cure—has created a “chronic disease epidemic” while sidelining holistic alternatives through systemic corruption and legislative monopolies.

The Medical Monopoly’s Hostile Takeover

Glidden traced today’s crisis to 1913, when the American Medical Association (AMA), backed by corporate interests like the Rockefellers, secured exclusive control over medical practice. “The only thing legally allowed to treat a disease in the U.S. is a drug,” he emphasized, noting that this monopoly has shaped insurance coverage, hospital care, and even medical education to exclude naturopathic solutions. Despite growing skepticism post-COVID, he warned that real change requires “medical freedom”—a concept championed by Founding Father Dr. Benjamin Rush, who predicted medicine would become a “dictatorship” without constitutional safeguards.

The Repeat-Business Model of Disease

Glidden likened modern healthcare to a cycle of dependency: patients pay exorbitant insurance premiums, receive treatments that manage but never cure their conditions, and ultimately face bankruptcy or premature death. “Your doctor got rich while you got sick under their care,” he said, highlighting how pharmaceuticals—especially post-vaccine adjuvants like aluminum—aggravate conditions (e.g., Tylenol’s role in breaking the blood-brain barrier and worsening autism). Meanwhile, nutrition and mineral deficiencies—long ignored by policymakers—fuel degenerative diseases, yet “MDs aren’t taught what health is.”

The Holistic Alternative

Unlike allopathic medicine’s “oppositional defiance” (e.g., anti-inflammatories, antidepressants), naturopathy empowers the body’s innate healing. “Health is the ability to experience stress and remain symptom-free,” Glidden explained. He criticized “green allopathy”—using plant-based molecules to mimic pharmaceuticals—as equally reductionist. True healing, he argued, requires addressing root causes through minerals, herbs, and detoxification, yet naturopathic schools now dilute these principles under regulatory pressure.

A Looming Collapse

Both Glidden and host Mike Adams warned that society faces collapse if this model continues: unsustainable healthcare costs (nearing 25% of GDP), cognitive decline from toxic exposures, and AI-driven medicine replacing mechanistic doctors. The solution? Grassroots education and “health freedom sanctuaries” to bypass FDA restrictions. Glidden’s upcoming free webinar (July 9 at 6 PM PST on LeaveBigPharmaBehind.com) will outline actionable steps for self-healing—because, as he noted, “People suffer needlessly simply because they don’t know better.”

