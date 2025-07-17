Trump calls Epstein allegations a ‘Hoax,’ sparks outrage among MAGA base

In a surprising Truth Social post, President Donald Trump dismissed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as a "Democratic hoax," urging his supporters to ignore the issue entirely. This abrupt reversal has sent shockwaves through the MAGA base, with critics pointing to past statements where Trump himself demanded the release of Epstein files, fueling speculation that he may be capitulating to establishment pressure—or even facing blackmail.

A Sudden and Controversial Turn

Trump's post, filled with inflammatory rhetoric, reads: "The radical left Democrats have hit pay dirt again, just like with the fake and fully discredited Steele dossier, the lying 51 intelligence agents, the laptop from hell which the Dems swore had come from Russia. No, it came from Hunter Biden's bathroom. And even the Russia, Russia, Robert Mueller scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide crooked Hillary Clinton's big loss in the 2016 presidential election. These scams and hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at. It's all they have. They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates."

He continues, "Their new scam is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein hoax. And my past supporters have bought into this BS, hook, line, and sinker. They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the lunatic left for eight long years. I have had more success in six months than perhaps any president in our country's history. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work. Don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore."

A Divided Base

The post has sparked widespread outrage and confusion among Trump's most ardent supporters. Figures like Alex Jones and Owen Schroyer from Infowars have questioned whether Trump is "compromised" by foreign interests. Schroyer, in a seven-minute video, concluded that Trump is now going "all in with the establishment, which is mostly the Israeli Zionist establishment," suggesting that Trump used the MAGA populist movement to propel himself into power and is now ready to abandon his base.

Past Statements and Contradictions

Critics have pointed to Trump's past statements, where he demanded the release of Epstein files and berated Democrats for not doing so. Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and Trump ally, had gathered influential figures and provided them with binders containing Epstein files, stating that more information would be released. The DOJ even released a prison video of Epstein's cell door, which showed three minutes of footage mysteriously missing, further fueling suspicions.

Theories and Speculation

The abrupt reversal has led to a range of theories. Some speculate that Trump is being blackmailed or threatened by foreign entities, particularly Mossad, given his neighbor and frequent companion, Howard Lutnick, who is a former neighbor of Epstein. Others suggest that Trump may be suffering from cognitive decline, as evidenced by his erratic capitalization in tweets and speeches.

Political Implications

The fallout from Trump's post has significant political implications. Robert Barnes, an attorney, described it as a "bad political move" that could lead to a loss of support in the upcoming midterms. The Republican Party may struggle to defend itself against claims of covering up a child trafficking network, especially if Trump continues to dismiss the Epstein allegations as a hoax.

Conclusion

President Trump's latest Truth Social post has reignited a contentious debate within the MAGA base. While some remain loyal, others are questioning his motives and the potential influence of foreign entities. The Epstein scandal, with its ties to high-profile figures and intelligence agencies, remains a complex and controversial issue. As the political landscape continues to shift, Trump's supporters are left to grapple with the implications of his latest stance.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com