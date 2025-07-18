Trump’s ‘Genius Act’ sparks fears of CBDC surveillance grid as conservatives warn of digital slavery

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Genius Act, a sweeping piece of legislation marketed as a framework for privately issued stablecoins. However, critics—including high-profile conservatives like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and financial experts—warn that the bill lays the groundwork for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), effectively enabling government surveillance, financial censorship, and control over citizens’ spending.

Supporters, including the Trump administration and Treasury Secretary Scott Besant, argue the measure stabilizes the economy by regulating bank-issued digital currencies. Opponents, however, decry it as a "backdoor to digital slavery," with megabanks like J.P. Morgan acting as proxies for federal oversight.

The Genius Act: A Trojan Horse for CBDCs?

At its core, the Genius Act grants major private banks the authority to issue government-regulated stablecoins—digital currencies pegged to traditional assets like the U.S. dollar. Proponents claim this will modernize finance, but detractors see a more sinister agenda.

Surveillance Risks: The bill imposes Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) rules, requiring banks to monitor and report transactions. This paves the way for real-time financial tracking by authorities.

Censorship Tools: Banks could freeze or restrict funds based on political spending, protests, or dissent—akin to Canada’s 2022 crackdown on Freedom Convoy donors.

The Fed’s Role: While presented as private-sector innovation, the Federal Reserve retains oversight, raising concerns that these stablecoins are stepping stones to a Fed-controlled CBDC.

Rep. Greene, a vocal critic, tweeted: "Congress is passing a bill today that opens the back door to a CBDC surveillance grid… Wait until a regime can turn off your ability to buy and sell."

Even unexpected figures like Elon Musk have expressed skepticism, warning that centralized digital currencies threaten financial privacy and freedom.

Economic Warfare and the Endgame: A Debt Ponzi Scheme?

Behind the political rhetoric lies a far graver economic reality. The U.S. government, drowning in $40 trillion in debt, needs new buyers for Treasury bonds—fast.

Here’s how the Genius Act fits in:

Stablecoins = Treasury Demand: Banks issuing dollar-pegged stablecoins will likely buy U.S. Treasuries as backing, artificially propping up demand for federal debt. 10x More Debt Potential: Treasury Secretary Besant predicts these stablecoins could grow into a $3.7 trillion market by 2030—effectively "kicking the can" on the looming dollar collapse. The Fallout: When the dollar inevitably crashes, stablecoin holders (i.e., average Americans) will be left holding worthless digital IOUs, while gold and silver retain real value.

Mike Adams of Brighteon.com puts it bluntly:

"This is the final stage of the rape and pillage of the American people. Every dollar you put into this system is a dollar flushed down the toilet."

What Comes Next:

Tactical Economic Measures: The Trump administration is reportedly considering Universal Basic Income (UBI) and federal tax refunds—short-term voter appeasement that could exacerbate inflation. Civil Unrest: As artificial stimulus wanes, millions of government-dependent jobs may vanish, triggering protests and instability. Global Shift Away from the Dollar: The BRICS alliance (China, Russia, India, etc.) is already ditching the dollar for trade, accelerating U.S. financial decline.

Defending Yourself

For those seeking an escape from the digital trap, experts suggest:

Convert cash to tangible assets (gold, silver, land).

Avoid participating in CBDC-linked financial systems.

Prepare for supply chain disruptions, civil unrest, and potential drone-based terrorism.

Conclusion: A Digital Prison—or Financial Revolution?

The Genius Act could be remembered as either a last-gasp rescue of the U.S. economy—or the final surrender to a dystopian financial grid. One thing is certain: The battle over money, privacy, and freedom has only just begun.

Stay vigilant. Avoid digital shackles. Hold real value.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com