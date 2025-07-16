In a bombshell interview with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, UK-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ahmed Malik pulled no punches in exposing the systemic corruption of Western medicine, Big Pharma’s role in perpetuating chronic illness, and the collapse of trust in medical institutions—a crisis he warns could spark a grassroots health revolution.

"Medicine Isn’t About Healing—It’s About Money"

Dr. Malik, who left institutional medicine after witnessing its exploitative priorities, revealed chilling insights into hospital management: "They told me, 'These aren’t your patients. Do things our way.' It’s all double-speak—pretending to care while prioritizing profit." He described a culture where administrators obsess over budgets while ignoring patient outcomes, where unnecessary meetings replace actual care, and where Freemasonry influences medical hierarchies.

His breaking point came after his father’s terminal cancer diagnosis. Despite his status as a consultant, Malik found himself powerless against an uncaring system. "My dad’s oncologist laughed when I asked about diet. Months later, I reversed my own type 2 diabetes by cutting seed oils and eating carnivore—something medicine never taught me."*

The Sick-Care Business Model

Malik and Adams agreed: Western healthcare isn’t designed for wellness—it’s a "farming operation" where chronic illness generates revenue. "They don’t want you healthy," Malik stressed, pointing to the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on policy. "A resilient population resists control. A sick one obeys."

He cited jaw-dropping statistics: In the U.S. and UK, healthcare is now the top employer, proving the system thrives on sickness management. "They’ve hollowed us out like a parasite… If schools taught basic health, Big Pharma’s profits would collapse overnight."

Collapse and Revolution

With faith in medicine eroding, Malik predicts a tipping point. "The system isn’t sustainable. People are waking up." He advocates for self-education and natural healing—principles he now teaches patients. "Health is 99% choices. But doctors are indoctrinated to push pills, not solutions."

Adams echoed the urgency: "When 25% of GDP goes to ‘sick care,’ the economy fails. You can’t compete globally with a population drowning in degenerative disease."

The Anti-Human Agenda

Malik didn’t shy from darker truths, condemning recent UK laws legalizing full-term abortions and euthanasia. "They’re attacking life at both ends—unborn babies and the elderly. It’s anti-human." He linked these policies to a broader depopulation agenda, noting elites "don’t need us anymore" in the age of AI and automation.

Yet, he remains hopeful. "If humanity awakens to its sovereignty, the system crumbles. We must stop enabling our abusers."

The Path Forward

Both Malik and Adams emphasized decentralization—rejecting centralized AI and medical control in favor of open-source tools and personal responsibility. "AI can liberate us from drudgery or enslave us," Malik noted. "The choice is ours."

For those seeking change, Malik’s message is clear: "Take charge of your health. They won’t save you—but you can save yourself."

