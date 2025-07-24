U.S. power grid insufficiency puts AI dominance out of reach

In a scathing analysis, renowned commentator Mike Adams has laid bare the alarming inadequacies of the U.S. power grid, which he argues are severely hampering the nation's ability to compete in the global AI race. According to Adams, the U.S. is already 15 years behind China in terms of aggregate energy production, and the gap is only widening.

The Energy Deficit

Adams points out that China produces over 10,000 terawatt hours of electricity annually, while the U.S. generates less than half that amount. This significant disparity in energy production is a critical bottleneck for the U.S. in the race to develop and deploy advanced AI models. "To be competitive with China in the AI race, the U.S. would need to double, triple, or even quadruple its energy production in just a few years," Adams asserts. "And that's already too late."

The Unlikely Infrastructure Build

The U.S. power grid is already maxed out in some areas, and the infrastructure required to catch up is monumental. Adams explains that the necessary power plants and grid enhancements would need to have been started a decade ago. "We would have had to start building emergency power plants in 2010 to have a chance today," he says. "That did not happen, and now it's too late."

The White House Blueprint: A "Clown Show"

Adams criticizes the recent White House AI report, titled "Winning the Race, America's AI Action Plan," as a "clown show of incompetence and doublespeak." The report, he contends, fails to sound the red alert on the urgent need to drastically increase energy production. "They're talking about silly things like stopping blackouts, while the real issue is that we need to double or triple our total energy production," Adams states. "The blueprints issued by the White House are written by morons who don't understand the real challenges."

The Dollar's Decline and the Rise of BRICS

Adams also addresses the broader economic landscape, contending that Trump's efforts to maintain the dollar's global dominance are futile. "The dollar is backed by nothing, while BRICS nations are backing their settlement system with gold and other commodities," he says. "The dollar is going to lose this global currency war. BRICS-backed currency will emerge as the new global reserve currency, marking the end of the U.S.'s financial hegemony."

The Global Economic Shift

Adams predicts that the dollar's collapse is inevitable, and the BRICS-backed currency will rise to prominence. "Trump's living in a fantasy movie of his own making," Adams says. "He thinks he can beat BRICS with the dollar, but the reality is that the U.S. over the last several years has proven to every nation in the world that they better not use the dollar as their reserve currency. The world is tired of the U.S. using sanctions and economic threats to bully other nations."

The Road Ahead

For the U.S. to remain competitive in the global AI race and maintain economic stability, a seismic shift in policy and infrastructure is required. However, Adams remains skeptical. "The political and economic landscape makes such an infrastructure build highly unlikely," he concludes. "The U.S. is already losing the AI race, and the consequences for national security and economic dominance are dire."

As the world watches, the U.S. faces a critical juncture. The next few years will reveal whether the nation can rise to the challenge or if it will cede its position as a global leader in technology and finance.

