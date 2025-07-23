The End of Slavery: A new summit challenges the modern chains of control

In a groundbreaking initiative, Corey Endrulat, a prominent pro-liberty advocate and philosopher, is launching "The End of Slavery" summit, which will stream for free starting July 26 on BrightU. The summit aims to unpack the concept of modern slavery, from technological and economic control to psychological manipulation, and explore pathways to true freedom. With a lineup of experts from various fields, the event promises to be a catalyst for personal and collective liberation.

At the heart of the "The End of Slavery" summit is the concept of self-custody, emphasizing the importance of having control over one's own life, finances, and well-being. Speakers will delve into practical applications of self-custody, from managing cryptocurrency to growing local food, and how these actions can break the chains of centralized control and foster true independence.

A Comprehensive Approach to Freedom

Corey Endrulat, who has interviewed numerous influential figures such as Mark Pacio, David Ike, and Derek Bros, is bringing together a diverse array of experts to address the multifaceted nature of modern slavery. The summit will cover topics ranging from health and community to personal life and the systemic structures that perpetuate control. Each speaker brings unique expertise to the table, providing a holistic view of what it means to be free in the 21st century.

Fundamental Questions of Liberty

The summit begins with fundamental questions about human rights and self-ownership. "Does every human being own their own body?" is a foundational question that sets the stage for deeper discussions. Endrulat emphasizes that the answer to this question is a resounding "yes," and from there, the implications are far-reaching. If every human being owns their own body, no external entity—government, corporation, or individual—has the right to force anything upon them without their consent.

The Ethics of Self-Custody

Self-custody is a concept that extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency. It encompasses the control of one's finances, food, and even personal data. Endrulat argues that true freedom lies in the ability to manage one's resources and decisions without external interference. Whether it's growing your own food to avoid dependency on centralized food systems or using decentralized financial tools to reclaim control over your wealth, self-custody is a crucial step toward breaking the chains of modern slavery.

The Role of Education and Awareness

The summit also addresses the role of education in fostering freedom. Endrulat points out that traditional education systems are often designed to instill obedience rather than critical thinking and self-reliance. He advocates for alternative forms of education, such as unschooling and homeschooling, which empower individuals to take charge of their learning and development. By challenging the status quo and promoting self-education, the summit aims to inspire a new generation of freethinkers and change-makers.

The Abolitionist Spirit

Drawing inspiration from the abolitionists of the past, Endrulat calls for a renewed commitment to ending all forms of slavery, whether it be economic, political, or psychological. The summit explores the history of abolitionism and the principles that guided those who fought against the institution of slavery. By understanding the historical context, participants can better recognize and challenge the modern forms of control that undermine human freedom.

Empowering the Next Generation

A significant focus of the summit is on the next generation. Endrulat emphasizes the importance of raising children with a strong sense of self-ownership and the principles of freedom. By providing resources and tools for parents and educators, the summit aims to foster a generation that is equipped to navigate the complexities of modern life and stand firm in their pursuit of liberty.

Join Corey Endrulat and his team of experts as they challenge the modern chains of control and pave the way for a brighter, more liberated future.

