Autopsy reveals lethal hydrogen peroxide concentration in wrongful death case

In a shocking development, an autopsy report from a wrongful death lawsuit has revealed that 80-year-old Mr. Suto died due to the administration of a highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide solution. The autopsy detailed severe burns and inflammation in the respiratory tract, leading to multi-organ failure. The concentration used was 171 times higher than what is typically used in medical settings, raising serious questions about the treatment's safety and the practitioner's competence.

A Tragic Misdiagnosis and Misfortune

A civil court in Tennessee found Dr. Carrie Madej responsible for the death of 80-year-old Mr. Suto, awarding his family US$1.3 million, including US$1 million in punitive damages. The autopsy report, which declared the manner of death as homicide, revealed that Mr. Suto died due to the administration of high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide. The treatment, which included both inhalation and intravenous administration, led to multi-organ failure and extensive damage to his respiratory system.

The Role of Hydrogen Peroxide in Mr. Suto's Death

The autopsy report noted significant damage to Mr. Suto's respiratory tract, including blistering, irritation, inflammation, and white discolorations on the tongue and airway lining. Dr. Teresa Ann Mahaffey, a pediatrician, and Liz Thompson, a doctor of pharmacy, emphasized the extreme danger of the high concentration of hydrogen peroxide used in Mr. Suto's treatment.

Liz Thompson, a compounding pharmacist, explained the drastic difference in concentration. "The concentration used by Dr. Carrie Madej was 2.4%, which is 171 times higher than the 0.014% concentration typically used in medical settings," she said. "This concentration would cause severe and irreversible damage to the respiratory tract and other organs."

Initial Misdiagnosis and Subsequent Complications

Dr. Mahaffey noted that when Mr. Suto was initially seen by another doctor, his symptoms were misdiagnosed as thrush, leading to inappropriate treatment. "This misdiagnosis made it even more difficult for Mr. Suto to breathe and eat," she said. The complex interactions and the severe damage caused by the high concentration of hydrogen peroxide led to a cascade of health issues, including severe anemia and necrosis of the extremities.

The Role of Morphine in the Final Hours

The autopsy report also revealed that morphine was administered in the final hours of Mr. Suto's life. "The morphine was given under the guise of helping him breathe better, but it ultimately hastened his death," Dr. Mahaffey stated. This administration of morphine, combined with the multi-organ damage caused by the hydrogen peroxide, was the final blow for Mr. Suto.

Calls for Accountability and Transparency

The Bennun family, who filed the civil lawsuit, have been vocal about the need for accountability. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our father, and we hope that this case will serve as a warning to others about the dangers of unregulated and unsafe medical practices," said Jana Bennun.

Mike Adams, a health advocate and journalist, has been critical of the lack of transparency from Dr. Madej. "Dr. Madej refused to show up in court and has repeatedly refused to provide a statement. This lack of accountability is deeply concerning," Adams said.

Lessons for the Health Freedom Movement

This case highlights the importance of due diligence and critical thinking in the health freedom movement. Both Dr. Mahaffey and Liz Thompson emphasized the need for patients to be vigilant and to thoroughly research their healthcare providers, especially those practicing alternative medicine.

Liz Thompson advised, "Patients can look up practitioners online by their NPI number and check for clinical trials on treatments they recommend. It's crucial to verify the safety and efficacy of any treatment before proceeding."

Conclusion

The death of Mr. Suto serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of unregulated and untested medical treatments. As the health freedom movement continues to grow, it is essential for both practitioners and patients to prioritize safety and evidence-based practices. The Bennun family's tragic loss underscores the importance of accountability and transparency in all medical practices.

