Family Sues Dr. Carrie Madej Over Hydrogen Peroxide Treatment, Alleging Wrongful Death

In a deeply troubling case from Tennessee, a family’s tragic loss has raised serious questions about medical malpractice and potential malicious intent. Jana and Steven Bennun, publishers of Israeli News Live, are suing Dr. Carrie Madej, a naturopathic doctor, for allegedly administering a lethal dose of hydrogen peroxide that resulted in the death of Jana's father.

On December 5, 2021, Jana and her father were recovering from a flu when Dr. Madej, who had been invited to their home, administered a series of treatments, including an intravenous (IV) infusion of hydrogen peroxide. According to the Bennuns, the dosage was 84 times higher than the safe limit, leading to severe hemolysis and the father's death three weeks later.

The Overdose and Its Consequences

Jana Bennun recalled the day Dr. Madej visited their home, insisting on providing treatments to strengthen their immune systems. She administered an IV infusion of 21 milliliters of 3% food-grade hydrogen peroxide mixed with 500 milliliters of dextrose. This dosage is far beyond the maximum safe limit, which is typically 5 milliliters of pharmaceutical-grade hydrogen peroxide mixed with 500 milliliters of saline or dextrose.

"Within 24 to 48 hours, my father and I began to deteriorate rapidly," Jana said. "I frantically texted Dr. Madej, demanding she return, but she refused. It wasn't until months later that we discovered the true cause: the lethal dose of hydrogen peroxide."

The Bennuns sought the expertise of Dr. Liz Thompson, a Doctor of Pharmacy, who concluded that the dosage was 84 times higher than what is considered safe. The forensic examination of Jana’s father, conducted by a renowned pathologist, concluded that his death was a homicide.

A Pattern of Negligence

The case has also uncovered a pattern of negligent behavior by Dr. Madej. After learning of the lawsuit, she voluntarily gave up her medical license, effectively tying the hands of the Georgia Medical Board, which had begun an investigation. This move shocked her colleagues, as doctors typically fight to retain their licenses.

The Bennuns' investigation revealed that Dr. Madej had previously discussed her hydrogen peroxide protocol in public, stating that she used 5 to 6 milliliters in a 500-milliliter bag. However, when she administered the treatment to the Bennuns, she used 21 milliliters, a dosage she later confirmed in text messages.

Legal Battles and Refusals to Prosecute

The family filed a wrongful death civil suit in Tennessee, and despite clear evidence, Dr. Madej did not defend herself in court, resulting in a default judgment against her for over $1.3 million. The Bennuns also reached out to local authorities, but the district attorneys in Morgan County refused to prosecute, citing the family’s anti-vaccination stance.

"The district attorney interrogated us for two hours, questioning our beliefs," Jana said. "They refused to prosecute Dr. Madej, even though we provided ample evidence, and they blamed us for not taking our father to a hospital."

Cover-Ups and Falsified Records

The case took a darker turn when the Bennuns discovered that the doctors in Florida, where Jana's father was eventually transferred, continued Dr. Madej's protocol without validating it. They also discovered that the death certificate had been falsified, with the doctor's signature forged.

"We were handed a dead father in a hotel room without any explanation," Steven said. "The doctors in Florida are covering up the truth, and they forged the death certificate to protect Dr. Madej."

Questions of Motive

The Bennuns also raised questions about Dr. Madej's motives. They noted her sudden shift in worldview, which included a strong support for Israel and frequent visits to the country. Given their own critical stance on the actions of the Israeli government, the Bennuns believe this change might have played a role in Dr. Madej’s actions.

"Dr. Madej's behavior is suspicious, and we can't help but wonder if there was a deeper, more sinister motive," Jana said.

A Call for Transparency and Accountability

Despite the challenges, the Bennuns remain committed to seeking justice and accountability. They have invited Dr. Madej to a public conversation to address the allegations and explain her actions.

"We want to face her and ask why she did this," Jana said. "We need answers, and we hope that by sharing our story, we can prevent similar tragedies in the future."

The case against Dr. Carrie Madej highlights the critical importance of due diligence and transparency in alternative medical practices, and the need for stronger accountability in the medical community. As the Bennuns continue their fight for justice, their story serves as a stark warning of the potential dangers of trusting unverified medical protocols.

