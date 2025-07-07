Catastrophic flooding in central Texas claims over 50 lives, raises questions about weather control

Kerr County, just west of Austin, has experienced a series of catastrophic storms over the weekend, leading to over 50 deaths, including 20 young girls at Camp Mystic. The flooding began in the early hours of Saturday morning and has raised suspicions about weather control operations, particularly cloud seeding.

The Toll and Tragedy

The early morning of Saturday, July 5, 2025, saw the onset of one of the most devastating natural disasters Central Texas has ever faced. The catastrophic flooding, which began around 4 AM, took many residents by surprise, sweeping away RV parks and entire communities. The South San Gabriel River in Georgetown, usually a picturesque scene, was transformed into a torrent of destruction, with houses ripped off their foundations and vehicles scattered like toys.

Among the most heart-wrenching tragedies is the loss of young lives at Camp Mystic, where 20 girls lost their lives during the flood. The total death toll has now risen to over 50, with rescue efforts continuing to search for survivors and assess the extent of the damage.

Suspicions of Weather Control

The unusual timing and intensity of the storms have raised questions about the role of weather control operations, particularly cloud seeding. Mike Adams, a prominent journalist, has been at the forefront of investigating these allegations. In a recent broadcast, Adams pointed to the North American Weather Modification Council (NAWMC) and their online brochures, which detail cloud seeding operations in the region.

According to Adams, "There are 30 million acres in Texas designated for cloud seeding operations, and the target area includes the region where the catastrophic flooding occurred. The use of chemicals like silver iodide, which can enhance precipitation, is well-documented. Some residents reported a bluish rain, which could indicate the presence of copper or other contaminants."

Adams's laboratory has announced that they will be conducting mass spectrometry analysis on water and soil samples to determine the presence of chemical contaminants. The results of these tests will be shared with Texas officials and the public to ensure transparency and public safety.

Swift and Effective Response

Despite the tragedy, the response to the disaster has been swift and effective. Both the Texas government and the Trump administration have been praised for their immediate and coordinated efforts. Emergency response director Pete Chambers highlighted the cooperation between state and federal agencies, emphasizing that "the federal government and state government in Texas are working cooperatively, ensuring that all rescue efforts and donation efforts are being maximized."

Over 800 people have been rescued, with helicopter teams working 24/7 to reach those in immediate danger. Law enforcement, the National Guard, and the Texas Department of Public Safety have been instrumental in the rescue operations. Starlink has also donated satellite units to ensure communication in the affected areas.

Community and Organizational Support

Organizations like the Church of Natural Abundance and the Health Ranger Store have stepped up to provide essential aid. Mike Adams announced that his lab is donating mass spectrometry testing services to determine the safety of returning to affected areas. Additionally, the Health Ranger Store is offering tax-deductible donation options for food, personal care products, and survival gear, which will be delivered directly to the staging area in Kyle, Texas.

Community support has been overwhelming, with many private response teams and volunteers contributing to the rescue and aid efforts. The collaborative spirit seen in the response to this disaster underscores the resilience and unity of the Texas community.

Moving Forward

As the immediate crisis subsides, the focus will shift to long-term recovery and reconstruction. The tragic loss of life and property will require sustained efforts to rebuild and support the affected communities. Questions about weather control and the need for improved early warning systems will likely be part of the ongoing dialogue.

For now, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected by the floods. The community's response, both from government and private entities, has been a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of tremendous adversity.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com